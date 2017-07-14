Now accepting applications for century farm award

Details Created on Friday, 14 July 2017 11:34 Written by The Register

Wilson — On Sunday, August 20, the Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life Commission will sponsor the annual Catholic Rural Life Day. Rural Life Day is at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at St. Wenceslaus Parish.

The highlight of the observance is the presentation of the Msgr. John George Weber Century Farm Awards. Any Catholic family who has been in charge of a farm, owned, or operated a farm for one hundred years or more is eligible for the award.

The 2017 awards are primarily for the parishes in the East Central Deanery, however, any Catholic family in the diocese who meets the criteria for the Century Farm Award may apply.

The plaque is a nice remembrance of our ancestors and a great way to foster our Catholic heritage and faith. The award ceremony will be followed by refreshments and socializing.

The stories of the families for the Century Farm Award reflect the growth of the faith and the Church in our diocese. The family story affects and reflects the story of their local parish as well.

The Rural Life Commission serves the mission of the Church by promoting the care of God's creation and the welfare of the people who depend on it.

For additional information, please visit http://salinadiocese.org/rural-life, or call Father Rich Daise (785)-462-2179 or Father Brian Lager (785)-434-4658.