In this issue

Annual Catholic Charities fundraiser is July 23

Details Created on Monday, 26 June 2017 10:15 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — Supporters have the chance to double their donation for the 12th Annual Catholic Charities Fundraiser. Donations up to $100,000 will be doubled, thanks to a multitude of anonymous donors, said Eric Frank, Director of Development for Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas.

“This is the largest donation match we’ve had to date,” Frank said. “Only God can make things like this happen. Now, more families in crisis­ can get the help they need to improve their lives.” The annual fundraiser contributes to a large portion of the organization’s annual operating budget. The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 23 at the Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Rd., Salina. Seating is limited for the event, and an RSVP is required.

This will be the second year the event is at the Salina Country Club. “We saw many new faces at the event last year,” Frank said. “Some stated we’re advancing the event to another level.” Catholic Charities hit the next level, only in terms of location, but last year’s fundraiser raised the most to date — more than $294,000. This year, Frank said the goal is to hit the $300,000 mark.

In April, Catholic Charities celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 1500 S. Ninth in Salina. An anonymous donor and the “Yesterday, Today and Forever” Campaign paid for much of the facility, Frank said. Yet there are a few items left to pay for, as well as the ongoing general operating expenses.

“Each day families are suffering in the diocese and are in crisis,” he said. “Problems never take a day off. The new location is to serve that purpose. The annual operating budget is funded by caring people that send in donations. This work is not possible without generous donors.”

Michelle Martin, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said she hopes to focus on program expansion in the coming months and years.­

“I am really hoping we can look at how we can develop programs that help our clients attain marketable skills so that can improve their ability to attain jobs that pay higher earnings and really help themselves out of poverty,” she said. “Now that we have the space to expand, we are really exploring different avenues. A large part to making this happen is education and literacy skills.”

Catholic Charities has partnered with the Salina Adult Education Center to begin offering ESL (English as a Second Language classes) on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Another expansion is with serving families seeking to adopt infants.

“One way I think this will happen is by working with other agencies,” Martin said. “I am happy to say that beginning June 15, the Pregnancy Service Center (PSC) will be coming here twice a month with their large mobile unit and providing free sonograms to women needing them.”

For those who would like to support Catholic Charities but are unable to attend, Frank said their donation will still be matched through July 23.

“The work we do would not happen without our donors,” Frank said. “We want to thank them for believing in people that need a second chance in life. The fundraiser is our opportunity to show them the difference they make in the community and to let them see what their donations are doing.”

To RSVP, please go online to CCNKS.org or call (785) 825-0208 x 215.