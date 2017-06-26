In this issue

Youth gather for annual service experience

Russell — Under the blazing sun, a line of students scrapes old paint off the side of a building. They will scrape, prime and paint the property as part of the annual Prayer and Action for the Salina Diocese. This is Clara Eilert’s third year participating in the program, which is sponsored by the Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry. “It’s a different experience every year,” said Eilert, who is a parishioner at St. John the Baptist in Beloit. “The first year you are figuring out the schedule. As the years go on you enjoy it more.”

Evan Moris, from Manhattan, hopes that’s the case. This was his first experience at Prayer and Action. “I love doing all of this stuff, painting and I thought it’d be kind of like building things,” he said. “It’s one reason I came, that’s really what I like to do.” A junior from Manhattan, he said this is his first diocesan-wide youth experience. “I knew we’d be helping people,” he said. “I enjoy the crew we’re on. It’s been fun getting to know other people outside of my own group and parish.”

Inside of the house where Moris and his crew scraped and painted sat Russell resident Twila Froelich. She said she was approached several times about having a crew come paint her house. “I thought it’d be so expensive,” Froelich said. “I was thinking about all of the work, and all of the expense … of the paint and having somebody do it for me. I didn’t want to put anybody out.”

But the teams come to paint, scrape and clean up the property for free. It’s the spirit of service fostered by the program, which is in its 12th year. “I so appreciate this … you have no idea how much I appreciate it,” Froelich said. “The bunch of kids are just wonderful. Every one of them.” Michelle Farmer, parish contact for St. Mary, Queen of Angels Parish, interjected. “The other bunches in town are exactly the same,” she said. “Everyone was raving about how hard they’re working. Yesterday it was 102 and the wind was blowing and the kids were painting.”

Eilert said seeing the appreciation homeowners have is rewarding. “Yesterday, a guy came home from work and we had primed his house,” she said. “He thought it was done. He was overwhelmed and happy.” While some of her group were scraping and priming, Eilert said others were cutting back vegetation and mowing the lawn. “Such a little thing like mowing the lawn is big to someone else,” she said.

Moris said he appreciated not only the physical work, but the interaction with the homeowners. “I think it’s nice to help people that can’t really do this themselves,” he said. “It’s nice to sometimes come in and talk. The work that brightens their day, but also the fact that we’re taking that time to just talk. I feel like it really makes them happy.”

After a community member brought drinks for a group of students, Leonard Schoenberger sauntered up. “How many students are here this week?” he asked, and was told that in all, about 80 people were in Russell for the week. “I’ll say a Rosary for each of you,” he assured the youth gathered. “I said four on the way over.”

Seminarian Luke Friess said Schoenberger was the parish contact a few summers ago when Prayer and Action was in Ellis. “Leonard has been a huge to Prayer and Action over the years,” Friess said. “Over the years in the seminary, he’s been supportive of the seminarians, sending cards and assuring us of his prayers. He’s a man of deep faith and supportive of our endeavors.”

The week, while heavily steeped in service, is also about prayer and deepening one’s spiritual life. “For me, one of the most special things has been seeing the transformation in the lives of the participants,” Friess said. “Seeing them experience the sacraments, especially for some who experience Confession for the first time in a long while, or experiencing God’s grace.”

Prayer and Action team member Maggie Doll said she attended the program all four years during high school. Shifting gears to leading the program has been humbling. “Instead of the leaders getting to know me, now I think of the way the adult leaders made me feel when I was a participant,” she said. “I try to let (the participants) know their worth and how great of kids they are.”

After her years of participation as a high school student, Doll said she grew in her faith. “It made me a better person overall, really fall in love with the Eucharist,” she said. “Every talk hit home. It made me want to share Christ with everyone. “I hope that the youth can find the joy that I found through this week. Also continue to go on other retreats with each other and build those friendships.”

Farmer, the parish contact at St. Mary, Queen of Angels, said the program has been a blessing to Russell. “The homeowner doesn’t provide anything,” she said. “They can even pick the paint color.”

But beyond the aesthetic is community awareness. “The community reaction has been amazing,” Farmer said. “I think it is it will change some people’s attitudes toward kids. I think it is going to make a huge impact on the community’s general impression of the kids as well as the Catholic church.”

Some community members whose homes were improved have continued to stop by and check on the students at other projects. Some bring cool drinks or popsicles. Others simply wish to chat. And still others — who aren’t even Catholic — stop in the church during or after morning Mass … just to see what it’s all about. “It is amazed me to have these groups of kids come in and do this and they’re happy and they’re fun to have around,” Froelich said. “You cannot be in a sour spirit and have them around. They make you change your whole attitude.”