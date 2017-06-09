In this issue

Archbishop Emeritus Daniel Kucera, OSB, dies at 94

Details Created on Friday, 09 June 2017 07:05 Written by John Robbins, The Witness

Dubuque, Iowa — Archbishop Emeritus Daniel Kucera, OSB, died May 30, 2017, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 94 years old.

Archbishop Kucera was the bishop of the Salina Diocese from March 5, 1980 until Dec. 20, 1983 as the eighth bishop of the diocese. During his three years as bishop of the diocese the Diocesan Office of Planning, the Bishop’s Council for Catholic Education and the Office of Youth Ministries were established. The chancery and other administrative offices of the diocese were moved into The United Building in downtown Salina.

Archbishop Kucera was born May 7, 1923, to Joseph and Lillian (Petrzelka) Kucera of Chicago. He attended St. Procopius College in Lisle, Ill. and was professed a Benedictine monk on June 16, 1944. He completed his theological training at St. Procopius Seminary, and was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1949. He earned masters and doctoral degrees from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and held several positions in addition to teaching at St. Procopius College. In 1959, at the age of 36, he was named the youngest president of St. Procopius College, Lisle, Ill.

He was elected abbot of St. Procopius Abbey in 1964, and in 1971, was called again to be president of the college, now renamed Illinois Benedictine College. He remained in that position until 1976. In 1977, he was ordained auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Joliet, Ill. He was named bishop of Salina in March of 1980 and served there until 1983, when he was appointed archbishop of Dubuque. He welcomed Archbishop Jerome Hanus, OSB, as coadjutor in August of 1994 and retired in October of 1995.

Archbishop Kucera also served on several committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and was elected treasurer of the Conference from 1987-1990 and 1992-1993. From 1992-1996 he was the Grand Prior of the Northern Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

Funeral Mass was June 6 at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque, Iowa. Burial was in cemetery of St. Procopius Abbey, Lisle, Ill.

He is survived by one brother, Father Edward Kucera, OSB of Lisle, Ill.