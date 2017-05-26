In this issue

New development director begins work across the diocese

Details Created on Friday, 26 May 2017 11:02 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — For Beth Shearer, her new position as the Director of Stewardship and Development for the Salina Diocese is one that melds more than three decades of professional experience with her faith. “This is a way for me to merge a lifetime of fundraising/development experience with my Catholic faith,” Shearer said. “It’s humbling to be in this position, when you are able to merge your life experiences with your faith.”

The primary task of the office of development and stewardship is to The primary task of the office of stewardship and development is to guide the philanthropic efforts that will fund the current and future needs of the Salina diocese. Shearer has been in the Chancery in a consulting capacity since March 15. She is familiarizing herself with the diocesan operations, and will begin meeting with people across the diocese starting June 1.

“I am going to get to know the individuals in the diocese who are giving to the diocese and why they do that,” she said. “I want to get to know what people’s philanthropic goals are, and then match those to the philanthropic needs of the Salina Diocese.”

Pamela Sullivan, Chancellor for the Salina Diocese, said Shearer will continue the stewardship and development work that many throughout the diocese are familiar with. “Several of Beth’s first endeavors in her new position will be to contact our faithful donors throughout the diocese to solicit, receive and manage donations, bequests, endowments, current and deferred gifts on behalf of the diocese, its parishes, schools, agencies and ministries,” Sullivan said. “Beth will also be creating a campaign to promote legacy giving across the diocese, which will include workshops in our parishes diocesan-wide. Our hope is to have Beth nurture strong and healthy rapport with donors and potential donors throughout our entire diocese.”

A parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Salina, Shearer has lived in Salina since 1981. Her first development job was at Marymount College. She was also the Executive Director of the YWCA of Salina, Director of Development for Kansas State University — Salina, Director of Development for the Kansas Pediatric Foundation and a consultant for Betty Johnson & Assoc., as well as Paul J. Strawhecker Inc.

She has two adult sons: one in Florida and one in Wichita.

“Beth brings tremendous experience to our Stewardship and Development Office,” Bishop Edward Weisenburger said. “As a local Catholic she also has a rich understanding of our Diocese and people. I believe she will be a great blessing for us.”