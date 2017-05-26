In this issue

St. Isidore Day: Annual gathering held in Washington

Details Created on Friday, 26 May 2017 10:55 Written by The Register

Washington — About three dozen gathered May 15 to celebrate St. Isidore Day, which included Mass, blessing of flock and field, lunch and agricultural tours. The day began with Mass with Bishop Edward Weisenburger at St. Augustine Church.

Pat Klozenbucher and her husband, Duane, were among the group. Retired farmers, the duo heard about the gathering. “We enjoyed just about everything,” Pat Klozenbucher said. Following Mass, Bishop Weisenburger blessed seeds for attendees.

Don Martin, who lives in Hanover, attended with some corn seeds. “We had sweet corn and when we got home from the activity, we planted a couple rows,” he said. “The seeds were blessed, and then we had a wonderful rain the night we planted them.”

Martin said he attended the event once before when it was in Hanover. He and his wife, Susan, are parishioners at St. John in Hanover. They went with the group to the farm of James and Trudy Cole in Washington, where Bishop Weisenburger blessed the fields.

Father Richard Daise, moderator for the Rural Life Commission, said he was talking with the Cole family after the bishop headed back to the parish. “I said ‘It would be nice if you had cattle,’ ” Father Daise said. “And he said ‘I have some buffalo.’ So (Father Brian Lager) and I got to bless the buffalo.”

Following lunch, the group embarked on two agricultural tours: Fairview Mills, which is owned by J-Six Enterprises and KSDS. Father Daise said Fairview Mills is a corn cob processing facility. The cobs are used for a variety of animal bedding. “I am like a third grader, I soak it in. It was fantastic,” he said, and added he blessed the processing plant during the tour.

Martin said they always wondered what went on in the processing facility. “They work that 24 hours a day,” Pat Klozenbucher said. “They don’t waste any part of the cob. They use every bit of it.”

Following the tour of Fairview Mills, the group went to KSDS. Previously known as Kansas Specialty Dog Service, the organization trains service dogs. “It’s still ag-related, but a rural Kansas industry,” Father Daise said.

Martin said the day was a reminder of the importance of rural life and jobs. “Farming and ranching is the lifeblood of our community here,” he said. “I ­ thought it was very nice we could have God’s blessing on the benefits of the life here in rural Kansas. This reminds us how important it is and to ask God’s blessing on all who work to make our food possible to us.”

The next event hosted by the Rural Life Commission is Rural Life Day. It will be held in Wilson on Aug. 20.