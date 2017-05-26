In this issue

Unanswered prayers

Throughout her journey with Cystic Fibrosis, double lung transplant, Junction City native Becky Keating deepens her relationship with God

The Register

Junction City — When Becky Keating tells her story, she always starts the same way.

“I always teach about the beauty of unanswered prayers,” the 27-year-old said. “This all came about because God didn’t answer my initial prayer.” Born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), her body produces an excess of mucus, which builds up on the lungs. She uses her journey as a starting point on Sunday nights when the high school youth gather at St. Francis Xavier parish.

“Just because your prayer wasn’t answered does not mean that God isn’t listening,” she said. “I preach to the kids all the time that no matter what you do — you can pray 600 Hail Marys and go to Confession every day … you can go to (Lourdes,) France. If (being healed from CF) is not God’s plan, no amount of negotiating will change that.” At 14 or 15 years old, she said she first learned about St. Bernadette and of the healing waters in Lourdes, France.

While she would not visit the site for nearly a decade, she was convinced that a visit to the location where bathing in the water would cure her CF. “I thought I’d be cured if I went to the grotto,” she said. “I wouldn’t have to be in the hospital or miss my friend’s birthday parties. I’d finally be normal.”

It was during high school that her team of doctors first tossed out the words “lung transplant.” Keating’s answer was immediate and firm: No. “I thought there was a miracle waiting for me in Lourdes,” she said. Yet she did not go to France. Not then. Instead, she graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 2008 and went to Benedictine College in Atchison.

“I got to get to go to college, which is something most CF patients never have the chance to do,” Keating said. She added that many people with CF are hospitalized three or four times per year. Additionally, the daily routine often consists of three hours of chest therapy to keep airways clear. “I inherited my father’s pure stubbornness and went to college and loved it,” she said.

Yet her lungs didn’t. Her body kept producing mucus that coated her lungs. By her senior year, they were functioning at only 20 percent. “I thought Lourdes needed to happen now or it wouldn’t happen at all,” Keating said.

The parish community at St. Francis Xavier, as well as friends in Kansas City, rallied around Keating and her parents, Jeff and Joan. Tickets were purchased and the trio went to Lourdes, France in 2012. “It’s beautiful,” Keating said. “You drive in and feel hope floating around in the city. “I remember my dad pointed out the grotto and a feeling leaped out of my chest.”

She had made it. After years of faith and prayers, her lungs would be healed. Or so she thought. And prayed. On May 30, 2012, she immersed herself in the spring waters of Lourdes.

“For the first couple weeks (after we visited Lourdes), I thought ‘It’s a process, it’s going to happen,’ ” Keating said. “Then I realized — nope — it’s not going to happen. “It was frustrating because I was not healed. Since I was 14, I was so positive it would happen. I learned and researched and studied, and it didn’t happen.”

That prayer seemed to be unanswered. And it hurt. “At that time, I needed space,” Keating said. “I felt let down. It was hard to come back (and continue to practice my faith) and be around my siblings. I was so adamant that they need to go to church and be Catholic.”

Yet she felt empty. Apathetic. “One of the hardest parts was realizing not only did my miracle not happen, but I wasn’t being a good influence (on my siblings) because I didn’t care anymore,” Keating said. The oldest of the five Keating children, her siblings are: Lené, 23, Kim, 21, Josh, 17, and Jake, 16.

Her parents accompanied her on the trip to Lourdes. Of course, they would have loved for their daughter to be healed. “But even if (she were not physically healed), from the parent’s perspective, we hoped she could come to some kind of understanding and acceptance that she is sick, and there are certain things she has to do in order to cope with the sickness and live a healthy life,” Jeff Keating said.

Yet accepting the lack of healing and a chronic illness wasn’t easy. In the midst of her disappointment, her parish priest, Father Kerry Ninemire, approached Keating and asked if she would assist in teaching the Confirmation class. “It felt more like my own Confirmation than theirs,” she reflected. “I found myself by teaching them what they should know.” Slowly, her heart returned to the Catholic faith. And her involvement with the youth of the parish solidified.

All the while, her lungs continued to worsen. In February of 2014, she was hospitalized with the H1N1 virus. She was 24 years old. “They said ‘You’re not coming out of this, your lungs are gone,’ ” Keating said. “I could stay here and live it out or sign on for transplant.”

The idea of a transplant was a difficult one to wrap her mind around. “The idea of me only finding a second chance through someone else’s heartbreak — I could never pray for that,” Keating said. “It was so hard to put myself in that mindset. I knew I was waiting on someone else’s really bad fortune so I could continue living and see my siblings gradate from high school.”

With a heavy heart, she agreed to a double-lung transplant. The average time on the waiting list is six months, Keating said. She was on the list for 14 months, due to contracting mycobacterium abcessus. “Because of the bacteria that was stuck in the lungs, clinics will not take me because the success rate (for a lung transplant) is like zero,” Keating said. “I knew if I as going to do this, it as entirely in God’s hands.”

Lack of control was a lesson for her parents as well. “Through the years of the visits, I had no idea what to expect, even though we were doing everything we were supposed to be doing,” Jeff Keating said. “I learned that I thought I had control, but I don’t. I did the best I could do, but I couldn’t control anything. “I learned to hope that God’s in control and let him work.”

So they waited. Some more. “The beautiful part about not being healed instantaneously was I took on a brand new appreciation for what waiting meant,” Keating said. “You get so impatient at the small things like a traffic light or drive thru. I hope tomorrow I’m around to wait at a stoplight. Learning that made me into a better person.”

Her prayer became “please find me lungs.” “I didn’t understand why I was waiting so long,” she said, and added that during the waiting period, she relocated from Kansas to Texas.

The call finally came, on a Sunday morning — Ascension Sunday — May 16, 2015.

“It was thrilling, that after all that time to find a match, but it was also crushing because I wondered who just lost their whole world,” she said of the donor and the donor’s family. “You’re torn between the mindset that ‘I’m happy; I’m devastated.’ ”

When she met her surgeon, she couldn’t help but appreciate the irony of his name: Dr. Wait. He wanted to know if she had any questions about the surgery or recovery. “All I wanted to know is ‘Are you a God-fearing man?’ ” Keating said. “He said, ‘Absolutely. We can pray together before you go under.’ ”

Twenty minutes before she was wheeled into the surgery, her family arrived after driving eight hours from Kansas to Texas. After 14 hours in surgery, Keating had new lungs. She was the first patient to successfully have a lung transplant at University of Texas South West after contracting mycobacterium abcessus.

Upon returning to Kansas following the transplant, Keating resumed working with the youth group, primarily because her brothers, Josh and Jake were in it. “I want them to have the ability to be able to express themselves through religion,” Keating said. “I promised them I’d stay with it for as long as I was able to while they were in school.”

Jeff Keating said he wasn’t surprised when his daughter began working with the youth group. Her initial college intention was to teach theology, but she ultimately decided to major in sociology. “Her first desire was to become a theology teacher, probably because those were the people who influenced her most in high school,” Jeff said. “I think she wanted to impart that influence on other youth.”

Being involved in the parish youth group is something Jeff Keating and his wife, Joan, did for several years. “We were CYO sponsors until we had three kids,” he said. “After three kids, we couldn’t conduct a meeting anymore, so we stepped away. This has been a way for me to get back involved into the youth ministry, which I enjoy quite a bit.”

Jeff Keating said the younger siblings are supportive of Becky’s leadership efforts. “They are very proud it was their sister who was leading, because she does a good job,” he said. “All the other kids think it’s the place to be — at Catholic youth ministry. They go to meetings, but advocate to get their friends there as well. It’s been a real joy to see that happen.”

The Keating children are a tight-knit group. “We’ve never tried to hide the fact that Becky’s sick from the kids or that (CF) is probably something that is going to kill her,” Jeff Keating said. “They’ve seen all of the hospital trips and visits. They’ve done birthdays in the hospital with Becky instead of pizza parties with their friends. They have a greater grasp of life and death at such an early age. I think that helps to put their focus more on what happens after death, which is what you need to start worrying about faith.”

In December 2016, Keating got a cold that she couldn’t shake. She went from feeling fine on Jan. 12 to being listless two days later. Her lips and nail beds were blue and Keating said she couldn’t breathe. Her body was rejecting the new lungs and she quickly returned to Texas to asses the situation.

She was in A2 rejection because her antirejection drugs weren’t being monitored closely enough. She spent 18 days in the hospital, including her 27th birthday, being monitored while adjustments were made to her medications. “This is the hardest part to talk about,” Keating said, reflecting upon the beginning of this year.

She paused, took a deep breath and wiped away tears. “I was fine spiritually. That part was so strong because of everything that happened up to that point,” Keating said “Mentally, I had never been ‘I’m done. I don’t want to try anymore. I’ve had enough. I’d rather go to heaven and watch everyone I love because this is not worth it.’ ”

Her prayer transformed to a simple message: “I’m done.”

“That’s been my last lesson in unanswered prayers,” she said. “I wanted so badly to die that week — to not be around. I was so tired of fighting.” She wanted to be reunited with her Grandpa Frank, who died in 2009.

During that hospitalization, in a medicated fog, Keating said she got the feeling that her lung donor wanted so much to be around. She decided she better live for the both of them. “I woke up with the knowledge ‘Be still and know that I am God,’ ” she said. “God decided to not listen to my prayer. There’s a plan here. I might not understand it or know where I’m going, but it’s there.”

That message is one she constantly shares with the members of the youth group at St. Francis Xavier. Her sister, Lené, co-teaches the class with her. The sisters took the group to the Steubenville Youth Conference in Denver last summer. It was during the conference that she was inspired with the acronym SPARK. Seek. Pray. Adore. Rely. Know.

The group spends about four weeks on each area: Seek God; Pray to him; Adore him, Rely upon him and Know him. “He knows you so well, you can’t even begin to scratch the surface of how much he loves you,” Keating said. “If you allow him to have the reins, miracles happen every day. It’s what I strive to let them know.”

While she does work with church doctrine, she encourages questions about how to make faith relatable to daily life. “I let them bring any situation they want to me,” she said. “Any song on the radio, any article on BuzzFeed, they bring things all the time.”

Father Gale Hammerschmidt, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, said she brings perspective to the youth group. “Becky’s presence is a beautiful reminder that life is both fragile yet beautiful,” Father Hammerschmidt said. “Much of my experience with high school students is that they think they will live forever. To have Becky working so closely with them, they realize that every day is a gift from God.”

Keating said she also encourages the personal connection to Christ. “I want teenagers to understand that Catholicism is not just a bunch of rules, but a path to get you to who your best friend should be,” she said, referring to Jesus. “Who do you tell news to? Your first Snapchat person should be Jesus.”

Her father said Keating is a good example for the students she serves. “Having Becky help with their faith formation as well as being an example of having a strong faith in God even though you (are sick), and acknowledging (the disease) doesn’t change you,” Jeff Keating said. “It just strengthens your faith.”

Family is where Keating said she draws her strength. “I’ve always thanked God for making me the sick one,” she said. “I’ve been incredible thankful my siblings have been the driving force my entire life. I get to see them do everything they want to. I wouldn’t have tried half as hard without them.’

As for all of those prayers that seemed to go unanswered? “It didn’t happen as fast as I wanted it to,” she said of waiting more than a year for new lungs. “I’m so glad it didn’t happen quickly. Because of (the wait), my reliance on God grew every single day.”

For more information on Keating’s journey with CF, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/battlehardbreatheeasy/.