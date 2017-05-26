In this issue

Three to be ordained permanent deacons

Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — On June 10, Bishop Edward Weisenburger will ordain three permanent deacons who will serve in the Salina Diocese. Michael Brungardt of Oakley, Michael Robinson of Clay Center and Thomas Schrick of Colby will be ordained at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. All are welcome.

This is the third class of permanent deacons that will be ordained within the diocese, said Father Frank Coady, the director of deacons. The first class of seven men was ordained in 2009, the second class of 10 men was ordained in 2013.

Permanent deacons assist throughout the diocese in several ways: service, ministry of the word and assisting with the liturgy. “Preaching is a big part of their ministry,” Father Coady said. “Often deacons will organize or run scripture study groups. They also are involved in RCIA because it’s a preaching/teaching ministry.”

Another visible area is assisting at Mass: proclaiming the Gospel, preparing the altar, introduce the sign of peace and the dismissal at the end of Mass. “Part of their liturgical function is they can baptize, do funerals without Mass and do weddings without Mass,” Father Coady said.

The process of becoming a permanent deacon is similar to discerning the seminary. “We do the same psychological testing we do on seminarians,” Father Coady said, “and a lot of the same discernment process we use for potential priests is used for potential deacons. It’s a serious vetting process.”

Along with vetting is discernment by each couple. “For our second class, we had over 50 in the applicant pool,” Father Coady said. “By the time we went through the discernment process, they all discerned out except 10.” Once ordained, a permanent deacon serves the diocese for life.

The vetting process is not just for the potential deacon. “The wives have to fill out the elaborate application process just like their husbands, because their first vocation is to marriage. If the wife is not on board with this, we don’t take them,” Father Coady said. “Another part of the discernment process is someone from the deacon team visits the family in their home. We want to see that they have a healthy family life.”

The wives are invited to all of the formation, classes and retreats, Father Coady said. “After the men are ordained, the wives come to the annual retreat along with them,” he said. “We also work with the wives because they have a special role and certain pressures because of their husbands being deacons. We help them form a support group and share with each other.”

The classes and instruction takes about three years to complete. It includes eight weekend meetings from Friday night through Sunday, and an intensive week each summer at Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo. during each of the three years of formation. While the classes and academics are instructive, no additional academic degree is received. Even though the classes are not graded, Father Coady said the candidates are given tests to make sure they are learning the essentials.

The ordination the men will participate in is very similar to that of Deacon Andy Hammeke, Father Coady said. The only difference is that a transitional deacon — like Deacon Hammeke — takes a vow of celibacy prior to the ordination. The permanent deacons do not vow celibacy.

“For Deacon Andy’s ordination, it is only for a year or so as a step toward ordination to priesthood,” Father Coady said. “Permanent deacons are ordained deacons without any intention of going on for priesthood.”

The candidates for the permanent diaconate are:

Michael Brungardt. He has been married to his wife, Cecilia, for 21 years. They are parishioners of St. Joseph Church in Oakley.

Michael Robinson. He has been married to his wife, Shelly, for 22 years. They are parishioners of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Clay Center. They have three children: Shellby Wisell and husband Michael, Samantha Brown and husband Brandon and Marty Robinson.

Thomas Schrick. He has been married to his wife, Christina, for 32 years. They are parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Colby. They have one son, Paul Schrick and wife Torie.