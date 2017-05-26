In this issue

Bishop celebrates annual Mass of appreciation for religious sisters

Salina — About 30 religious sisters from across the Diocese of Salina gathered May 17 at Sacred Heart Cathedral to join in prayer and celebration for religious life. Bishop Edward Weisenburger, along with nearly a dozen priests from the diocese, celebrated Mass. During his homily over the Gospel of John, he emphasized the importance of everyone as “the priestly people of God.” “As I was reflecting on this vine and branches … I think sisters, every time you take care of someone who is poor, you connected the branch to the vine,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “You fulfilled the call to be a priestly people of God.”

He said the task of the priestly people of God is to express love in a non sacramental way. “When each of us lives up to our vocation and we connect people to God we are being the priestly people,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “Every time you are with someone you work with someone in need, every time you are in prayer for someone, you are connecting the branch to the vine. You are fulfilling your vocation as a priestly people of heaven.”

Sister Carolyn Teter, a Sister of St. Joseph of Concordia for more than 60 years, said she has not been to the annual Mass of recognition and appreciation for all religious sisters serving in the diocese for several years. “It was a joyful thing to see the bishop and priest and sisters,” she said. “I didn’t realize there were so many sisters in habit. It was neat to see.” Four habited sisters from Missionaries of the Eucharistic Heart of Christ the King serve the Hispanic community in Salina. Two habited sistsers from Missionary Sisters of the Most Holy Redeemer and St. Bridget serve the Hispanic population in Hays.

Sister Betty Maschka, CSJ, said she always enjoys the annual event. “We really appreciate (the bishop’s) appreciation,” she said. “The bishop is always very gracious and has something inspiring to say.” The annual Mass and luncheon provides an opportunity for the sisters and priests to gather in a non-working capacity, which she said is nice. “I think it’s important because we do work together, but don’t often get together to celebrate and pray together,” Sister Betty said.