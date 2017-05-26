In this issue

New priests have historic ties for Sacred Vessels, First Mass

Salina — After they ordained June 3 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina, Deacon Leo Blasi, Deacon Ryan McCandless and Deacon Justin Palmer will celebrate their First Mass of Thanksgiving June 4.

Deacon Blasi has several special connections. St. Andrew Parish in Abilene, where he has been a parishioner since 2004, gifted a chalice and paten to him. They were left to the church by Father John Moeder, who died in 2012. Deacon Blasi’s siblings and children chipped in to have the chalice and paten refurbished. He also had his wedding ring re-cast and affixed to the stem of his chalice.

When it was time for him to head to St. Meinrad Seminary in St Meinrad, Ind., the Kellers hosted a party. “They bought dinner for the whole parish house and then surprised me with a gift a pewter chalice with a personal inscription,” Deacon McCandless said. “It was such a touching gift and an affirmation of their confidence in me of calling to be a priest.” He said he is looking forward to seeing the couple at his Mass of Thanksgiving.

In addition to the special pewter chalice, Deacon McCandless was recently granted permission to acquire a chalice from the diocesan archives. The chalice, which was a gift to Msgr. Christopher Roche from his home parish in Corofin, Ireland. Msgr. Roche came to the Diocese of Concordia in 1908 and served in Esbon, Mankato, Jewell City, Formosa, Burr Oak, Smith Center, Ogden, McDowell Creek and Abilene. He was also a military chaplain at Fort Riley during World War I.

Deacon Palmer said a special historic tie of his Mass of Thanksgiving is the location: St. Wenceslaus Church in Wilson. His great-uncle, Father Maurice Ptacek, celebrated his Mass of Thanksgiving in the same church 55 years ago, on June 4, 1962. “Unfortunately, I don’t remember ever meeting him, because I was young when he passed away, but I have heard many stories about him from my family members, who have also sent me pictures of his First Mass,” Deacon Palmer said.