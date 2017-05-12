In this issue

Home-sewn vestments

Details Created on Friday, 12 May 2017 14:15 Written by Jeff Easter

Story & photos by Karen Bonar

Salina — The soft whir of the Pfaff sewing machine creates the soundtrack of Lee Hartman’s days.

It softly hums on a quiet January morning as she sews the stole and chasuble for the priestly ordination of Deacon Leo Blasi, Deacon Ryan McCandless and Deacon Justin Palmer. She didn’t set out to become the diocese’s official — or unofficial — vestment maker. It just happened. Initially, Hartman said she began making vestments for the newly-ordained Father Frank Coady in the mid-1970’s. At the time, Father Coady said women in parishes across the diocese would sew the garments for the parish. “They were making polyester double knit vestments,” Father Coady said. “I got into (helping with vestments) because I realized I could buy good fabrics and pay Lee to sew them and still sell them for less than the catalogues. And they were better quality than the (vestments priests could buy) from the catalogues.” The duo worked on three rounds of vestments for the Salina Diocese. They also made and sold vestments to priests in the Dodge City Diocese.

As a girl, Hartman said she was sewing her own clothing in grade school. She said she and her first husband, Don Hamilton (who died in 1993), were goofing around one day. “We went into a pawn shop and bought (a sewing machine) for $5 and I’m still using it,” she said of the Phaff sewing machine she started — and still sews all of the vestments with. “I’ve replaced parts over and over and over, but not the main motor. The motor is still going strong.” She won’t sew with any other machine. She deftly sews the stole, irons it, pokes it with a yard stick to turn it right-side out and hand-stitches the small opening to close it. It’s a process she has repeated many times since she began making vestments for the Diocese of Salina in the 1970s. “When I started the vestments, we took the whole basement and made a big sewing room down there,” she said. In all, she has collaborated with Father Frank Coady to make three rounds of vestments for all priests in the diocese. Each vestment takes about six yards of material. But for taller clergy — like Bishop Edward Weisenburger — Hartman said about seven yards of fabric are used. She uses her trusty Phaff to sew the bulk of the garment. Each garment must be hemmed by hand, which takes about eight hours. In all, a vestment takes about 48 hours to make. “A lot of times, when I’m having a little problem with something, I start to say the Our Father or my prayers to work me through it,” Hartman said.

For the first round of diocesan vestments for the priests, Father Coady selected a silky material. “That silk material — you barely move it and it would go off center,” Hartman said. “It was the pits to sew that stuff.” She made about 150 vestments in the late 1970s. The second round in 1987 yielded about 130 vestments, which were made from wool. Hartman said she had about three or four months to complete the sewing, and it came down to the wire. “I just finished them and my son was ironing them,” she said. “I was giving them to the priests as they were going into the Bicentennial Center for the centennial celebration. That’s how close to finishing up on them I was.” The most recent collection of vestments she made was in 2009, and totaled about 60. The latest vestments are the easiest to care for: simply wash and wear. “Father Andrew (Rockers) asked how to clean a spot on the sleeve,” Hartman said. “I said ‘A little spot remover and put them in the washing machine.’ We have them washable because the priests out west didn’t have as many dry cleaners.” She said the other benefit to washing them is that they stay whiter and brighter.

Hartman said 2009 was a memorable year because she was working on 10 dalmatic vestments for the first class of permanent deacons. “I stayed up four days and four nights without eating or sleeping, working on those,” she said. “I passed out at the sewing machine, when I came to, I thought ‘Oh my God!’ “I called Father Frank and said, ‘Send someone down here to get them. They’re done. The stoles are finished but not pressed.” The ordination started a little late, but the sewing was complete.

These days, she makes vestments for the new permanent deacons, transitional deacons and new priests. There are fewer diocesan vestments to make. “We upgraded the vesture of parishes throughout western Kansas,” Father Coady said. “Now, after many years, there’s much less demand. We’ve filled the closets with decent vestments and they’re not wanting to upgrade.” Additionally, he said companies are offering better quality vestments. “But I have to redo the seams,” Hartman said. “They buy the cheap stuff and want me to redo the seam.”

Hartman’s companion since her second husband, Joe Hartman, died in 2008 is Angel. The mostly obedient Bichon Frise sits quietly on a chair as the motor of the Pfaff hums. “She’d come over holding pins in her mouth and I thought ‘I’m not dropping that many pins on the floor,’ ” Hartman said about Angel’s puppy years­. “I found out that after I would pin the hem and hang the vestment, she was taking pins out of the hem.” An incident where a pin got stuck in her throat and another incident where a pin was stuck in her nose ended that habit.

In all, Hartman estimates she’s sewn more than 400 vestments for the Diocese of Salina. In addition to priests and transitional deacons, she has sewn about 20 dalmatics for the permanent deacons. “To me, it’s an honor — it really is an honor — when I see all the priests and bishop wearing the vestments I make,” she said. In her eighth decade, Hartman said she doesn’t have an apprentice who has learned the art of vestment making — yet. “I’m going to do it for as long as I can,” she said. Hartman said she does have arthritis in both of her thumbs and has a rotator cuff that isn’t working quite right. But those aren’t her biggest concern. “The fabric was a custom order from a company that went out of business,” she said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do when we run out of this material.”