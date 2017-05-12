In this issue

Catholic school teachers from across the diocese attend national convention

St. Louis — More than 30 teachers and administrators from across the diocese attended the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) Convention in St. Louis from April 18-20.

“The last time the convention was held that close to the Salina Diocese was 14 years ago,” said Dr. Nick Compagnone, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese. “We started planning for the trip last year and opened the opportunity to all schools in the Salina Diocese.”

Every year the National Catholic Education Association holds a convention for Catholic School Educators. The convention is held during Easter week in a selected city. This year the convention site was held in St Louis.

The purpose of the convention was to celebrate the strengths of Catholic schools, acknowledge challenges as new opportunities and network with others who serve in the educational ministry.

“If anything, participants attending an NCEA convention are inspired by the fact that they are not alone, but part of a larger mission of the Catholic Church,” said Dr. Compagnone.

Attendees from Catholic schools in Ellis, Hays, Salina, Abilene and Manhattan traveled together to the national conference. They were among more than 8,000 other Catholic educators from around the country. The group, traveling by bus to St. Louis, received a prayer blessing from Bishop Edward Weisenburger before departing.

The convention provided opportunities to worship and share in faith, make connections and network with fellow educators and grow in knowledge through professional development. Sessions included: 21st Century Learners, Assessments, Catholic School Governance and Leadership, Curriculum Instruction, Catholic Identity and Marketing and Development.

The Salina Diocese was represented by a professional development session presented by Dr. Nick and Cindy Compagnone on the practices of Kindergarten Readiness. More than 300 attended this session.

Bishop George Murry, S.J., Chair of the NCEA Board of Directors said, “It is my hope that together we will work to strengthen Catholic schools and recommit ourselves to the ongoing growth at is needed for future generations to thrive in the 21st century.”

Jenn Kerr of Manhattan said that the convention rekindled her love for teaching in a Catholic school, while Kristi Anguiano of Abilene commented that she was excited to share a mission with others to help educate the youth in the virtues of being children of God.

“It is no accident that you are here,” said Jonathan Doyle (keynote speaker addressing the NCEA attendees). “You have been chosen by God to work in Catholic schools.”

He challenged those present to deepen their personal faith and fulfil their noble vocation in Catholic education.

Shirley Zink from Salina went away from the convention feeling blessed to be a part of Catholic education — enriching the students’ moral, spiritual and academic development. Rachel Wentling of Hays was inspired by the fellowship with other educators who share the same passion for Catholic education.

These comments echo what the Bishop Robert Carlson stated to those at NCEA.

“In the midst of all the hope and challenges of our day, Catholic educators have the opportunity to teach and model what is true about our faith, what is beautiful about having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and what is good about living Gospel virtues,” he said.