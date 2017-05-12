In this issue

Multi-generations celebrate sacraments in Munjor

Munjor — A child receiving her First Holy Communion along with her cousin is not an unusual occurrence, particularly in northwest Kansas where many families can trace their history in the area back for several generations. What is slightly more unusual — perhaps slightly more special — is a child having her cousin beside her and each of them celebrating the reception of this sacrament in the presence of their great-grandmothers, who received the Eucharist for the first time in the same church nearly 80 years ago.

Such was the case on April 30 for Luca Albers and Logan Leiker, cousins and two of the three First Communicants from Munjor’s St. Francis Church.

Logan’s great-grandmother, Mary Jo (Rohr) Braun, celebrated her First Communion at St. Francis Church in May 1938. Luca’s great-grandmother and Mary Jo’s younger sister, Betty (Rohr) Pfannenstiel, received the sacrament there in May 1940. Now, three generations later, the sisters reveled in the experience of seeing the seeds of faith, planted decades ago, bloom again on a snowy morning as their great-grandchildren received the sacrament.

“It is a continuity of my religion that she is being involved in,” Betty said of Luca’s first reception of Holy Communion. “And I hope that religion will mean as much to her as it does to me.”

While the sacrament itself has not changed in four generations, certain notable elements have. For example, physically approaching the sacrament is quite different in 2017 than in past decades

Mary Jo’s daughter and Logan’s grandmother, Sue Leiker, reflected on the differences between her 1967 First Communion and Logan’s.

“We would walk up to the front and kneel on the kneelers,” Sue recalled. “There would be a long row in front facing the altar. The priest and altar boy would start at one end and continue down the line. The priest gave us the host and the altar boy would hold a plate under it so the host would not fall to the ground and touch the floor. The priests always placed the host on our tongue as we were not allowed to touch it.”

The method of spiritual preparation has also undergone significant cultural changes.

“I remember going to confession on Saturday before my First Communion and we couldn’t go out and play on Saturday or early Sunday before Mass because we could have sinned,” said Mary Jo.

Perhaps the most obvious change over the four generations has been the number of communicants from St. Francis parish that has ebbed and flowed over the years. Betty and Mary Jo had First Communion classes of between 25 and 40 students. Sue was part of a much larger class – 77 students.

Sue’s son and Logan’s father, Landon Leiker, believes that the class of three students that Logan participated in has its advantages.

“I think the smaller class size is a true virtue of the smaller community church we belong to as every child has a chance to be called upon with prayer and questions during their education versus the larger class sizes I grew up with.”

Karen Mondero, Betty’s daughter and Luca’s grandmother, acknowledges the declining numbers but believes it should lead to an outpouring of evangelization.

“Based on the number of kids receiving their First Communion, it shows that Munjor is getting much smaller. We need to follow our hearts … and praise the kids in the church when they receive the spirit of Christ. When we have a joy for our faith and are proud to show it, others want to share in that joy too.”

Regardless of the changes, the constant in the celebration of Luca and Logan’s first reception of Jesus in the Eucharist was the hope and love that surrounded them as they embarked upon the next step in their journey of faith. Knowing that they were taking part in this sacrament together and in the presence of three other generations made the festivities much more memorable.

“We are both the same age and so I got to take a picture with him [Logan]. I thought ‘Wow, that's amazing,’ ” said Luca.

Having her great-grandmother Betty in attendance was also meaningful to Luca who added, “Her communion was in the same church and it made me feel like I’m full German!”

Logan echoed her sentiments.

“I think the coolest part of receiving the sacrament of First Holy Communion together with Luca was that we were able to celebrate with our families which means a lot to me. Not everyone has four generations present and not very often in the same church.”

Above all, to the parents and great-grandmothers of these two, the story of this multi-generational celebration is one of hope.

“My hope is that Luca will continue to grow in faith and be involved in the church and community,” said Jessica Albers, Luca’s mother.

Sue agreed. “I hope that Logan and his classmates always remember they are receiving the body and blood of Christ and that they keep every time as special as their first time was today.”