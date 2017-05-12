In this issue

Two priests celebrate 25th anniversary

Details Created on Friday, 12 May 2017 13:56 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — Two priests will celebrate 25 years of ordained service this month: Father Kevin Weber is pastor of St. Mary, Queen of the Universe in Salina. Father Damian Richards is pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, St. Theresa Parish in Mankato, St. Mary Parish in Smith Center, Sacred Heart Parish in Esbon and St. Mary Parish in Glasco.

Father Weber was ordained a priest May 30, 1992 by Bishop Fitzsimons at Sacred Heart Church in Park.

He said he finds parish work immensely rewarding.

“I love it when I truly feel like I have helped someone, whether that was through prayers during sickness or death, marriage preparation or spiritual direction,” Father Weber said, “but I think I would have to say that preaching has been the most enjoyable aspect.”

Sometimes dubbed “the singing priest,” Father Weber said the idea of integrating singing into his homilies was introduced during the seminary.

“My instructors encouraged us to use different mediums to ‘draw the people in,’ ” Father Weber said. “Even though (singing) was not one of the mediums they suggested, I do enjoy music, I find meaning in it.”

He said his mother and siblings say he was singing commercial jingles and songs once he learned to talk.

“So when I read a scripture passage and a song pops into my head, I do not ignore it,” Father Weber said. “I begin to play around with it and see if it can develop into a foundation to build a homily idea around.”

A farm boy at heart, he grew up on a farm near in Park.

“If I were not a priest I would still be on the farm,” Father Weber said, adding he makes regular visits to the family farm to assist his mother. “I enjoy the outdoors so much, planting and seeing the rewards, working with the animals, even though it can all drive me crazy when it doesn’t work right or come together.”

He also takes that opportunity to stay connected with his family.

“Most of all, I crave the peace and quiet of the farm and the wonder of God in nature,” Father Weber said. “From incredible sunrises and sunsets, brilliant bright moonlit nights (especially when there is snow on the ground) or the deep dark and dazzling beauty of moonless nights with the milky way splashed across the sky.”

In addition to parish duties, Father Weber is co-vocation director for the diocese.

“I love encouraging young men toward the seminary, because it has been such a good life for me and I can see it being so for other men as well,” he said. “I am always delighted when a young man applies for and is accepted into the seminary system. I think it is such a unique opportunity for him to grow in his faith, spirituality and understanding of his religion.”

Father Weber said even if a man discerns the priesthood is not his vocation, he is never disappointed a man chose to discern in the seminary.

“He gave it a shot, was in the best place to discern the calling and found it was not for him,” he said. “However, I believe he will still be able to use what he experience and gained in the seminary to contribute to his life as a Catholic man.

One surprising aspect of his priesthood has been his involvement with schools and building (or renovating) churches.

“If when I was in the seminary someone would have told me that I would one day be “in charge” of building a multi-million dollar church, I would have told them they were absolutely nuts,” Father Weber said. “First of all I never would have understood how it could cost that much. Secondly, I would have said, I don’t know anything about building anything but pasture fences.”

Father Richards was ordained a priest June 6, 1992 by Bishop George Fitzsimons at Seven Dolors Church in Manhattan.

He also is enriched by parish life, and pulls a quote from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: “Starship captain is my first best destiny.”

“For me, that means being a priest in a parish is my destiny. Anything else would be a waste,” Father Richards said. “That’s where I find fulfillment. The most important part isn’t filling out the papers. I got ordained in order to be with the people.”

Father Richards said he was surprised how enriching he finds the title “father.”

“I get a lot of spiritual reflection from that,” he said.

Father Richards works closely with couples during Engaged Encounter for the diocese for the last 20 years.

“In studying Theology of the Body with engaged and married couples, it speaks to the priesthood as much as it does to married life,” he said. “One of the themes is that it’s the same vocation, just expressed different ways. The church is my bride, the parishioners are my children. I am the father.

“I have to do what husbands and fathers do. They take care of their family and they worry about their kids — that’s what I’m called to do. The fact that they call me father is not honorific, it’s the reality that I have to follow and live up to.”

One powerful aspect of his work with Engaged Encounter the sacraments, especially Reconciliation.

“It’s always very powerful,” he said. “Many times, the last time they went (to Reconciliation) was at CYO or junior CYO camp and now they are getting married and are returning to the sacraments.

“It’s part of being a father, bringing people back. It’s a nice thing to be able to say.”

Father Richards said he is inspired by St. John Vianney, who is the patron saint of priests.

“It’s not about the parish, but how you minister to those in front of you. It’s the small places that you will find God,” he said. “You get to see things other people don’t see.You get to see people growing up, solving problems, coming to the church and sadly falling away. But in a small town, you still keep contact and have hope.”

Part of being a father and pastor is pushing himself outside of his comfort zone.

“I was a bookish kid,” he said. “The idea of being a pastor was a little scary to me. I was nervous about meeting people. That was where I needed to grow. You can’t just coast, you’ve got to push yourself a little bit.”

Once he became comfortable pastoring, he was excited to oversee a parish with a school in Tipton, and now at St. John the Baptist in Beloit.

In addition to Father Richards and Father Weber, Father James Thomas, CMI, is celebrating his 40th anniversary in December.

Father Richards’ anniversary celebration is June 3. Mass begins at 4 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Beloit with Bishop Edward Weisenburger. A dinner will follow at the high school cafeteria, with a social reception to finish up the evening. All are invited to attend. RSVP to the parish office at (785) 738-2851 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by May 15.

Father Weber’s anniversary celebration is May 28. Mass is at 3 p.m. at St. Mary, Queen of the Universe Church in Salina with Bishop Weisenburger. A reception will follow at the St. Mary Parish Hall. All are invited.