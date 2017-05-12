In this issue

Three priests to be ordained June 3

Salina — For the first time in nearly 50 years, three men will be ordained priests on the same date in the same location for the Diocese of Salina: 10 a.m. June 3 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. All are invited to attend.

Deacon Leo Blasi, Deacon Ryan McCandless and Deacon Justin Palmer have been studying at separate seminaries. Blasi, 53, is at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in suburban Milwaukee; the school focuses on second-career seminarians. Ryan McCandless, 35, is a student at St. Meinrad School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. Justin Palmer, 32, studies at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis.

Deacon Blasi, an Abilene native, entered the seminary in January 2013 after a career in the U.S. Army. Previously married, he has six children and seven grandchildren and is a member of St. Andrew Parish in Abilene. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior College and a master’s through Catholic Distance University. His parents, Frank and Jeanette Blasi, live near Wichita.

He said he is looking forward to settling into parish life, starting July 1 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Hays.

“I am most looking forward to is being able to confer the Sacraments, to be able to serve the people,” Deacon Blasi said. “That is what these last five years has been all about.”

The support of those throughout the diocese during his seminary journey has been inspiring.

“I would just like to reiterate how very grateful I am to the people of this great diocese, who placed their trust in me as I entered formation and covered me in prayers the entire time I have been in it,” Deacon Blasi said. “It is because of them that I am preparing to receive this honor and the privilege to serve them in the priesthood.”

Deacon McCandless said he is also looking forward to putting his years of seminary study into practice.

“One of the things that I believe has prepared me the most is the opportunity to preach,” he said of the last year. “I have learned so much in my first year of being in the pulpit, and I’m ready to engage the people of God.”

Deacon McCandless will start July 1 as the parochial vicar/asst. chaplain of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish-St. Isidore Catholic Student Center in Manhattan.

Deacon Palmer said he has enjoyed his final year of studies and preparation for the priesthood.

“This last year has helped me to grow in my practical experience of parish ministry,” he said. “Here at seminary we are assigned to a local parish for the weekends. This year I was assigned to St. Charles Borromeo Parish, where I gained much experience in preaching and baptizing.”

Deacon Palmer will be the parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina and St. Joseph Parish in Brookvill­­e starting July 1.

Deacon Blasi:

8 a.m. June 4 at St. Andrew Parish in Abilene, with a breakfast to follow. Both are open to the public.

2 p.m. June 4 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Wichita, with a reception to follow. Both are open to the public.

Deacon McCandless:

3 p.m. June 4 at All Saints Church in Wichita. Open to the public.

Deacon Palmer: