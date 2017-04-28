In this issue

Deacon Andy ordained

The Register

Salina — While the April 22 ordination of Andrew Hammeke was to the transitional diaconate, Bishop Edward Weisenburger cautioned against thinking of it as a small step. “Ordaining men to the transitional diaconate is no mere humble stepping stone to what that matters,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “For you, Andy, it’s more a step on the way to something we pray and we hope will be your fuller calling — ordained priesthood. But it by no means lessens its significance for you or for our Church. ”

In front of a crowd of friends and family at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bishop Weisenburger ordained Hammeke, 27, to the transitional diaconate. The ordination to the transitional diaconate is the final step before being ordained a priest. “As you enter holy orders today, recognize this diakonia as the permanent foundation of your ministry,” Bishop Weisenburger said during the homily.

In attendance were priests of the Diocese of Salina, along with Father Tobias Colgan, OSB. Father Colgan is the vice rector of St. Meinrad School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., where Deacon Hammeke will complete his final year of studies. The rite of ordination consisted of five parts: the promise of the elect, the litany of saints, laying on of hands and prayer of ordination, investiture with the stole and dalmatic and receiving the book of Gospels.

Deacon Hammeke said the litany of saints was a powerful moment for him. “While I was on the ground, hearing everyone invoke so many great saints who have gone before us, I felt like I was entering into something huge,” he said. “I had a broad picture of the universal Church.”

Following the ordination, Deacon Hammeke greeted friends and family. “Seeing people from different areas of my life and remembering their support along the way — to be able to thank them afterward was pretty cool,” he said. “When I see their face, it takes me back to where I was on my journey toward (my diaconate ordination).”

Deacon Hammeke, son of Curtis and Annette Hammeke of Hays, is the oldest of the Hammeke children. His brother, Dennis, is still in college in Hays. His sister, Alicia Knight, is married to Kegan Knight. They have a daughter, Emery, and live in Gardner. Deacon Hammeke is the grandson of Dennis and Arlene Stastny of Dwight, Neb. and the late Norman and Joleen Hammeke.

On Sunday following his ordination, he was the deacon at the 10 a.m. Mass at his home parish, Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Hays.

This summer, Deacon Hammeke will return to the diocese. He will be assigned at St. Thomas More Parish in Manhattan. “I want to learn as much as I can (this summer),” he said. “There’s a short amount of time before you’re a priest. “This summer I want to learn the hands-on of what I’ll be doing for the rest of my life. I want to take in as much as I can this summer and prepare myself the best I can for the future.”

Deacon Hammeke said the support he’s received from across the diocese has helped propel him forward. “It’s very humbling, and I’m thankful for (the support),” he said. “It helps me to fall more and more in love with the diocese I’m going to serve.

The church has always called men to be deacons, Bishop Weisenburger said. “Without generous, selfless, sacrificially loving service, no further ordination makes any sense,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “The bedrock of all holy orders is diakonia. It is the foundation upon which any priest or bishop worth his salt builds a ministry in persona Christi.”

The bishop reflected upon the Gospel of John. He said in modern culture, it’s easy to overlook the line ‘he showed them his wounds (Jn 20:20).’ “Why would Christ, in a glorified perfected body, choose to keep his wounds, the very marks of his torture and death?” Bishop Weisenburger said.

In a basic way, the wounds help identify Christ to his apostles. On a secondary level, the bishop said the wounds become “something glorious for us to behold. By his wounds we are healed.” In Jesus’ time, Bishop Weisenburger said, scars were the mark of a dedicated shepherd.

“If the owner came into the presence of (a shepherd) covered in scars — deep wounds — the proof is in his very body of his love for the sheep,” he said. “(This is) a man who would jump between the sheep and the wild animals or marauders who would try to steal them. Seeing (the wounds), the owner would know that he had a good shepherd.

“From this perspective, what we find in the deep, glorious wounds of Christ flowing from his crucifixion are not only proof of who he is or that he lives, but that he is our good shepherd.” The diaconate and the priesthood will both contain days of “great, great joy like today,” the bishop said. Yet at times, the ordained are called on to carry burdens. “(The crosses) will leave their own wounds to be born in love for the sheep,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “Do not be afraid of them.”