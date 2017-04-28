In this issue

Manhattan perpetual adoration chapel celebrates 22nd anniversary

Details Created on Friday, 28 April 2017 13:58 Written by The Register

Manhattan — On March 19, the 22nd anniversary of the St Joseph Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel was celebrated by 87 permanent adorers, substitutes and guests. The evening began with Father Kerry Ninemire leading in a prayer service that included Adoration and Benediction. After a potluck dinner, 19 adorers received lapel pins to commemorate their combined 110 years praying one hour weekly before the Blessed Sacrament.

Eight retired adorers and charter members were honored with St. Joseph statues. In addition, Mary Wataha was presented a St. Joseph statue in memory of her husband John, who was a faithful adorer, captain and substitute for 21 years.

Father Luke Thielen, who was ordained in June of 2016 and is currently parochial vicar at St. Mary, Queen of the Universe Parish in Salina, was the guest speaker. Father Thielen discussed the inner struggles that can accompany the call to serve God as a priest. He encouraged the ministry of adorers, urging them to pray for vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

“We are doing God’s will through prayer and adoration by being with him 24 fours a day,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need to storm heaven with our prayers for peace.”

The chapel is a combined effort of Adorers from all three parishes in Manhattan: Seven Dolors, St. Robert Bellarmine Parish - St. Isidore Catholic Student Center and St. Thomas More parishes.

For more information, contact Linda Lake at (785) 341-2574.