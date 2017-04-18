In this issue

Students witness chrism Mass first hand

Written by Matthew Vohs

Special to The Register

Salina — Among the hundreds gathered at sacred at Sacred Heart Cathedral to witness the chrism Mass April 6 were six members of the Confirmation class from St. Thomas Parish in Stockton. “It was good to learn more about the chrism,” ninth grade student Nathaniel Billinger said. This was the first time students from Stockton traveled to the cathedral for the chrism Mass. “It is good for the students getting confirmed to see (the oil) they are getting confirmed with get blessed,” said pastor Father Brian Lager, who is in his first year at the parish. “They can see it all come together.” Father Lager teaches the confirmation class of 13 students on Sunday nights. Ellie Bellerive, also a ninth grade student said “it is interesting to see what goes on behind the oils and how they bless them.”

This was the first year that students from Stockton, who will be confirmed May 21, attended the chrism Mass. They witnessed the bishop bless the sacred chrism, which is used to anoint the newly baptized at the Easter Vigil, throughout the year and for those who are to be confirmed. Bishop Weisenburger also blessed the oil of the sick, which is used to anoint and bring comfort and healing to those who are ill, and the oil of catechumens, used in baptisms. “These oils are used for the most sacred Sacrament events of our church,” Bishop Weisenburger said.

In the homily, the bishop emphasized Jesus’ teaching from the Gospel of Luke when he read from the scrolls in the synagogue and said “Today this scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing (Lk 4:21).” “God’s presence breaks open into our world today through such humble ordinary things,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “We really celebrate the Kingdom of God breaking into the present moment today.”

The annual chrism Mass, which took place the week before Holy Week, also includes a renewal of commitment to priestly service. About 50 priests from across the diocese renewed their vows.

In addition to the vows, Bishop Weisenburger acknowledged four priests’ jubilees. Father John Wolesky celebrated his 50 year anniversary of priesthood in March. Father James Maruthukunnel Thomas, CMI, will celebrate 40 years of priesthood in December and Father Damian Richards and Father Kevin Weber will celebrate 25 years of priesthood in May. Bishop Weisenburger tells us these priests have given “140 years of combined priestly ministry to our people.”

Bishop Weisenburger gave the priests a few motivational words as he quotes recently deceased priest Father August Moeder, “A priest who said ‘The challenges from the joys and blessings of priesthood far, far, outweigh the challenges.’ ”