In this issue

Salina — It was summer of 2015 when John and Cheyenne hit rock bottom. The couple, addicted to meth, was at the end of a series of bad decisions. “There wasn’t a day that went by that we weren’t using,” John said. “We knew deep down inside, fighting the need and addiction of meth is very powerful. It ruled every part of our day, every day.” After multiple arrests relating to drug charges, John was sentenced to five months in jail. Cheyenne, who was arrested at the same time, was trying to make changes. In the fall, she entered a 28 day treatment program. Upon completion, she went to stay with a friend. “I stayed a few nights, and then my friend said ‘I’m not running a rehab recovery house, you’re going to have to find someplace else to go,’ ” Cheyenne said. “It was right before Thanksgiving.” Her recovery coach at Pathfinder Recovery Center referred her to the new program offered by Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas.

The program — which focuses on homeless prevention/community re-entry — began in July 2015 said Claudette Humphrey, Director of Stabilization Services at Catholic Charities. Clients who utilize the program are defined as “a person who will, within the next 21 days, be without a stable, secure, safe residence,” Humphrey said. Some of the clients are referred by a judge as they are coming out of jail. Others are referred by corrections officers, court services, alcohol or drug counseling, or a current client. “What we know is that when individuals are released from­ jail and don’t have a permanent residence to call their own, they go back to the same people, places and things,” she said. “Especially criminal or drug activity.” Finding a new place to live helps remove some of the previous habits and temptations.

Change was something both John and Cheyenne wanted but wasn’t something they could achieve on their own. “We talked at great lengths about never wanting to be drug addicts, never wanting to be stuck in the same routine every day — of chasing the drug, of trying to figure out where we were going to stay,” John said. “We kept trying to rationalize meth being in our lives. We said ‘We can just taper it down, not use as much.’ Or ‘We’ll take care of our bills first, then whatever we have left over, we can still use.’ “It never worked.” Asking for help wasn’t easy. “We never asked for help because we thought we could do it on our own,” John said. They desired to kick the habit so Cheyenne’s daughter, who was living with family members, could return to living with the couple. “It was never going to happen while we were still using,” John said. “We had the drive to want to get better, the desire to want to get better, but we never got better.” When he spent five months in jail, John said he had ample time to think. “I reflected upon all of the bad choices we made — all the failed attempts at getting better when we did not ask for help,” John said. When the re-entry program was mentioned to Cheyenne in November of 2015, the couple grasped firmly at the olive branch.

Each client is interviewed prior to acceptance into the program. “During their interview, I ask why I should choose them. Why do they deserve this chance?” Humphrey said. “I have very high expectations of my clients. I tell everyone that they won’t find someone who will advocate harder for them than I will, but they have to be as on board for this program as I am.” She meets weekly with the client, and helps them find a place to live. “We recognize that often when you’re involved or have a criminal background, sometimes it limits the resources available to get on your feet with regard to housing,” Humphrey said. Her goal is to assist the client in finding appropriate accommodations. “If they are approved, it can help with 100 percent of the first month’s rent as well as the deposit,” Humphrey said. “We try to do a step down process where we pay 75 percent of second month’s rent and 50 percent of third month. When we are done, they afford rent and utilities on their own.” The program is designed to provide housing, utility support and weekly case management up to three months with followup at six and 12 months.

Cheyenne and John were among the eight clients served by the program in the first year. In order to remain in the program, clients must meet weekly with Humphrey and meet all of their other probation/parole/drug court requirements. For John, it meant weekly drug court appearance and three random drug screenings per ­week. “I am in close contact with other agencies involved in their life,” Humphrey said. “I attend drug court every week and I touch base with their counselors to see if there’s anything I can do on my end to support them as they try to reshape their entire lives.” The support was exactly what John and Cheyenne needed. “We’re the people now that we wanted to be then, but we couldn’t attain or reach,” John said. “If they hadn’t helped us, we don’t know where we would be.” Since entering the re-entry program, both John and Cheyenne have attained full-time jobs, a savings account, a car and a support network. “Knowing we have the support from here is a big relief,” Cheyenne said. “Knowing we have people who stand behind us and advocate for us from where we were to where we are now.” Sober for more than a year now, the couple continues to move forward. They have both graduated from the drug court and are now mentors to others. “What they did for us was basically give us a reset button on life,” John said. “This is what we’ve wanted to do for so long. “We made an attempt at asking for help this time. We got it with Catholic Charities. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.” The assistance was more than simply finding housing. “What Catholic Charities has done is not just one thing,” Cheyenne said. “It has accumulated to everything in our recovery. It has helped us with our sobriety. It’s helped us getting our job, our car, and helping with my daughter.”

In 2016, 23 clients were served via the program. While still new, Humphrey said the re-entry program is something she would consider successful. “There have been some really tremendous successes I’ve seen and continue to see,” Humphrey said Of the 31 people who have been in the program, she said only four have failed to comply with the program requirements. “It’s been so many amazing to watch so many of my clients do so well,” Humphrey said. Cheyenne said having someone like Humphrey who believed they could attain sobriety helped in the journey. “Now we get a second chance to be a part of a community and give back to those we’ve taken from when we were in our addiction,” she said. The couple continues to move forward, with hopes of being able to regain custody of Cheyenne’s daughter. “We can see the family that we’ve been dreaming about and talking about,” John said. “We can actually see it, and we know that we can reach it.”

