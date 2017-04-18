In this issue

Youth gather, learn, pray at annual CYO Convention

Details Created on Tuesday, 18 April 2017 11:28 Written by Matthew Vohs

Special to The Register

Salina — Flush it.

That’s what Father Chester Smith, a priest from the Society of Divine Word order, told youth at the annual Catholic Youth Organization Convention in Salina to do with negativity. “Anybody that is exposed to truth is unstoppable,” Father Smith said. “If you’re going to expose the truth, you have to be in the right perspective.

“Flush the negative things in your life.”

Youth from across the Salina Diocese gathered April 8-9 at St. Mary Grade School and Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School to hear Father Smith, who is known for his work with the Bowman Francis Ministry in Indianapolis. “ I want you to repeat after me,” Father Smith said to the crowd. “For it’s not.”

“For it’s not,” the crowd of around 325 youth responded. “I can’t hear you,” Father Smith replied. “For it’s not.” “For it’s not,” the crowd repeated in a louder voice.

“Your attitude,” Father Smith said as the crowd continued to repeat. “That determines your altitude, but your attitude with a teaspoon of intestinal fortitude. If I — if we — can conceive it and believe it then I can, and we can achieve it. For my mind is a pearl. We can do, I can do anything in the world. So vote me and respect me but never, never, never, never, never, never, NEVER, never neglect me. For I am a child of God.”

The annual CYO convention’s theme was “Expose the Truth.”

Monica Jirak, one of the youth council officers for 2016-2017 from the West Central Vicariate, said the theme came from “what we are called to do in life, which is spread God’s word and the truth that he has told us, encouraging the youth to spread the truth and be witnesses to Christ.”

Angel Mong, a sophomore from St. Agnes CYO in Grainfield, was among the crowd. “It was kind’ve like an eye-opening experience,” Mong said. “How it is right here in this place is not always going to be the same as what it is in another point in your life in a different place.”

Mong attended the National Catholic Youth Conference previously, and expected a similar eye-opening experience that sends shivers down your spine. “(Convention) has been that,” she said. “There is always something more that you can get out of life and out of your religion,”

Since coming to the convention, Mong said she decided to run for a board member position. She said it is one way she can get more involved in her faith. Joining Father Smith as speakers throughout CYO Convention were youth from across the diocese, including Kinsey Levendofsky, Karlie Brown, Payton Bergkamp and Aaron Dlabal.

Along with speakers, the convention also includes skits, adoration, Reconciliation, a dance, prayer time, elections, installation of the youth council, awards and Mass.

Chris Bixenman, a freshman from St. Paul Parish in Angelus, attended CYO for the first time this year. It was his first diocesan-wide event. From the various speeches, Bixenman took away the idea to “believe in yourself.” As an attendee from a smaller community, attending adoration with more than 300 people was a new experience. “It was really quiet,” Bixenman said. After the experience at convention, Bixenman said, “I will try and attend more adoration.”

Father Smith summarized his speech in two words, “prime time.” “The time is now for our young people in the Diocese of Salina to pass on faith, open love, to a whole new generation of people not only in this diocese but into the world,” Father Smith said. “It is Jesus time.”