In this issue

Multitude of options to support Catholic Charities

Details Created on Tuesday, 18 April 2017 11:21 Written by The Register

Salina — Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas relies heavily upon donations to sustain its operations. Below are a list of possible ways to support Catholic Charities:

Planned gifts. Bequests in wills and trusts. Simply name Catholic Charities as a beneficiary in a will, trust, retirement account or insurance policy.

Stock. Gifts of appreciated securities may result in tax savings.

Asset transfer. Donate items such as livestock, grain, real estate or precious metals.

Honor/Memory gifts. Catholic Charities has a tribute program allowing you to make a gift “In Memory Of” a deceased loved one or a friend and an “In Honor Of” gift to celebrate important life events.

Endowed funds. The Catholic Charities of Salina Endowment Fund is available at two different foundations. Contributions can be made to the Catholic Community Foundation of the Diocese of Salina or the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Monetary donations. Donations may be sent to the Salina office at P.O. Box 1366, Salina, KS 67402-1366. Secure, online donations may be given through the website, www.ccnks.org.

Matching gifts. Many companies have programs that match employee donations dollar for dollar.

Monthly giving. Donations are made via bank or credit card each month.

Corporate giving. Corporations support Catholic Charities by sponsoring the annual fundraiser, conducting diaper and food drives, adopting a family at Christmas and providing volunteers to help with special projects.

Vehicle donations. Catholic Charities can accept most types of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, RVs and many others. The vehicles may be in any condition. For details, go online to www.ccnks.org and click on the car or call 844-315-4483.

Gift in kind. Catholic Charities gratefully accepts donations of food, hygiene items, diapers, new socks, new underwear, new bras, gently-worn clothing and other baby supplies for its various programs. The new Salina office can receive new or gently used furniture, appliances and household or kitchen items.

For more information about any of these giving opportunities,please contact Eric Frank, director of development at (785) 825-0208 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .