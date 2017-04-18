In this issue

Hays school holds ‘Mary’s Baby Shower’

Hays — ­­For more than two dozen years, students at Holy Family Elementary School gather baby items in December in order to throw a baby shower for Mary.

“We have it around the time of the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which is where the term ‘Mary’s Baby Shower’ came in,” said second grade teacher Paula Beck, who was on the planning committee for the 2016 event. “The kids bring a gift as if they were bringing a gift for a baby.” For the last three years, the items donated to the drive have benefited the moms at Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. Shower gifts range from new to gently used items to monetary donations, all centering around the needs of babies. Beck said the “shower” portion, involving opening gifts, is done differently by each teacher in his or her individual classroom.

“The kids open them in the classrooms — they love that — and then they carry them down to the activity center,” Beck said. Students participate in a few games and stack the gifts on tables. In all, the items donated from the December 2016 drive were valued at about $4,000 said Gwen Hodges, director of counseling and social services for Catholic Charities. Hodges said clients in the Pregnancy Maintenance Initiative program at Catholic Charities receive baby items from the donations for meeting case management goals.

“It costs about $550 a year to diaper a baby,” Hodges said. “It’s a big expense. While the PMI program doesn’t meet all of the needs, it’s nice when we have a mom working hard, to be able to give her something tangible for meeting her goals.” Hodges said the donated goods are also given to clients who walk in.

“We use them for any mom who needs diapers or wipes,” Hodges said. “It doesn’t meet all the needs — we’re often only able to give a few days or a week’s worth of diapers — but any little bit helps.”