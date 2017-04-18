In this issue

Helping maintain healthy pregnancies

Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Manhattan — On the couch in Jessica Palen’s office, Theresa cuddled her 7-week-old daughter, Diamond. Palen reviewed medical information, follow-up appointments and basic needs. “Yes, we could use some more formula,” Theresa answered Palen’s question. She is one of nearly four dozen mothers Palen, a licensed specialist clinical social worker with Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, consults with on a monthly basis. The Pregnancy Maintenance Initiative (PMI) offers free assistance for mothers during their pregnancy and for six months after the birth of her child. “I think moms get stressed out, especially if they’re single moms,” Palen said. This gives them a good support network. Not just me, but to connect them with other agencies, too.” Theresa said she and her husband, Roberto, learned about the PMI program while Roberto was receiving assistance in eliminating a payday loan through the Kansas Loan Pool Project at Catholic Charities. “The loan help was a big weight lifted off our shoulders,” Theresa said. The additional assistance offered through the PMI program is a relief. “My oldest is seven. When you can’t afford clothes, programs like this help you with the necessities,” said Theresa, who lives on a limited income. All three offices — Hays, Salina and Manhattan — offer pregnancy services in the offices, and the case managers also travel to satellite locations.

Palen said through local donations and other grants, Catholic Charities maintains a small supply of items to assist moms, including formula, diapers, wipes, maternity and baby clothing. She said local school and parish groups donate to the supply closet. Seven Dolors’ CYO also assists with a “Giving the Basics” annual drive during Lent; another drive is held around Christmas. Additionally, parishes in Manhattan and Hays run the annual Baby Bottle Campaign for Catholic Charities between Mothers and Fathers Day. The money put into bottles as donations are used to support the programs in Hays and Manhattan.­­ Palen, who has been with Catholic Charities for nearly six years, also works to connect the mothers with other resources relevant to their specific situation. Other assistance includes help in obtaining medical care, locating housing assistance, education assistance, adoption counseling and referrals, drug and alcohol treatment referrals, domestic abuse protection, childcare assistance, parenting and education support, transportation, mental health services, immigration services, prenatal and parenting education and referrals to The Department of Children and Families for childcare financial assistance with childcare. “People fall on hard times, and we’re glad we can be here for them,” Palen said. The primary goal of the PMI program is to assist mothers with prenatal care so they have healthy deliveries. “There was a community assessment done in Manhattan, and they saw prenatal care as an important need — a lot of moms were falling through the cracks,” Palen said. “They couldn’t get to the doctor or couldn’t afford it, so the hospitals were seeing an increased rate of women coming in without prenatal care, which was putting them at risk.”

The goal of the PMI program is to assist moms to complete a healthy, full-term pregnancy followed by a healthy delivery. Along the way, Palen assists the mom in writing a birth plan and also provides case management services. “If a pregnant mom has any kind of need, we strive to help them in any way we can,” she said. For Theresa, the assistance included basic needs. “They provide diapers and wipes, necessities like baby clothes,” Theresa said. “(Palen) gave me a stroller and formula after she was born. “I don’t have much help, and I appreciate the help.” Palen said she is glad Catholic Charities is able to offer assistance. “One of my favorite parts of the program is seeing the women bettering themselves but also connecting them with other resources,” Palen said. “Especially getting to see their children grow.”