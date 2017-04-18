In this issue

Catholic Charities continues mission of service

Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — While Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas has been under five different directors since its inception, its mission of serving those within the Diocese of Salina remains the same. Catholic Charities began in 1958 and was formally incorporated in 1959 under the direction of Father Alfred Wasinger. “I did not know anything about charities or social work,” the late Father Wasinger, later Msgr. Wasinger, wrote of the early days of Catholic Charities.

In July of 1958, the Diocese purchased and renovated the Mowery Clinic building (425 W. Iron) across the street from Sacred Heart School. Msgr. Wasinger wrote that the building was remodeled by Christmas, with the first child, Alice, arriving the day after Christmas.

The St. Joseph Children’s Home was staffed by Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia. It was licensed for newborns through 18-year-old boys and girls, said Sister Mary Lou Roberts, a Sister of St. Joseph of Concordia. She worked in the Catholic Charities office from 1968 to 1999.

In addition to the children’s home, Catholic Charities also served as an adoption agency. “There was a lot of emphasis on adoption when Roe v. Wade happened,” Sister Mary Lou said of the two sisters who ran the adoption program. “They found homes for the girls to live with throughout their pregnancy and also doctor’s care.”

While Msgr. Wasinger initially wrote that he knew little about social work when he began Catholic Charities, Sister Mary Lou said he was a fierce advocate for children. “Msgr. Wasinger and the director of Catholic Charities in Wichita did a lot on the state level as far as reforming childcare regulations,” Sister Mary Lou said. “They were advocates for children that were abused and needed help. They were instrumental in some of the legislation we have today.”

When Catholic Charities began, Msgr. Wasinger wrote that he searched for a social worker with a degree, with no success. He eventually was directed to contact Msgr. John O’Grady, the national director of Catholic Charities, who suggested the Sisters of St. Joseph could receive the appropriate degrees and licensing in social work. “The agency got started and then I became enthusiastic about charities,” Msgr. Wasinger wrote. “All of a sudden I was learning quite a lot.”

One lesser-known aspect of Msgr. Wasinger’s work was his counseling, Sister Mary Lou said. Not only in Salina, but across the entire diocese. “There weren’t any counselors in Salina, and people would come and want counseling,” Msgr. Wasinger wrote. “Sometimes, I would see people as late as up to 11 o’clock in the evening.”

Sister Mary Lou said Msgr. Wasinger accepted the duties at Catholic Charities in addition to his parish assignment in Abilene, which included school responsibilities. “He did it because he wanted to do it. It was important,” she said.

In the 1980s, Catholic Charities began working with immigrants on the amnesty program.

Sister Beth Stover, CSJ, assumed responsibility of Catholic Charities in 1993. She said her role was to continue the work Msgr. Wasinger began. “I was trying to make Catholic Charities known within the diocese, especially with the parishes and priests,” she said.

Sister Beth said she traveled to the parishes across the diocese, educating parishioners and clergy alike about the organization. She said Catholic Charities, which she directed from 1993 to 1998, continued to offer adoption services as well as counseling. “Offering Christian counseling for families and individuals is important,” Sister Beth said. “It has a Christian background rather than a public health background. I always thought that was very significant service.

Dr. Karen Hauser assumed the helm of Catholic Charities in 1999. With her doctorate in educational administration and counseling, she led the organization for more than a dozen years before retiring in January of 2014. Adoption and pregnancy services have long-been a staple service of Catholic Charities, Hauser said. “Many adoption and pregnancy maintenance stories were very powerful,” she said.

While the organization continued to serve pregnant moms, other needs were identified and addressed. In 1998, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia brought immigration services to the organization. “Immigrants were some of the most vulnerable people in our diocese,” Hauser said. “Many did not know their rights and how to apply for residency or work permits.”

She said many who came into the office seeking assistance were women and children. “We assisted by handling the legal work for family-based petitions and providing needed emergency assistance and education programs for the youth,” Hauser said.

Hauser said expanding counseling is one area that flourished during her tenure. “In the past, it had been more of the charitable service,” she said. The office was able to accept insurance reimbursement and medicaid payments, which helped fund the services. Yet even with insurance and reimbursements, Hauser said continuing to serve all clients was a priority. “We continued to do a sliding fee scale, which went all the way to zero,” she said, adding grants and donations also help pay for the counselors. “We didn’t have to turn anybody away, which I really like.”

In 2012, Hauser said Catholic Charities received a grant from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development from the U. S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to provide education and assistance in financial literacy to people trapped in this cycle and also to educate the public and lawmakers about this problem in our society.

“Payday and title loans have proved to be a trap for many people who cannot get credit elsewhere,” Hauser said. “Charging 300 percent interest or more, people are kept in a cycle of poverty, which is very difficult to rise above.” Many clients are in difficult situations, but “you see a lot of little miracles over the years, too,” Hauser said.

She recalled one year the state of Kansas cut funding for pregnancy services. “The very next day we got a bequest for just about the same amount that we had lost,” Hauser said. “The donor would not have known that we lost the funds, so we always said that it was a God thing.”

Another “God thing” was when volunteers mistakenly delivered Adopt A Family packages to the wrong family at Christmas time. “They found a family of a single father with children who were the most needy of anyone they had delivered to,” Hauser said. “God's hand was present in so many ways in the ministry we provided.”