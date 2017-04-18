In this issue

New building includes green energy efforts

Details Created on Tuesday, 18 April 2017 09:51 Written by The Register

Salina — While the new Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas building is open and serving clients in Salina, it’s not quite done.

During the next few months, seven dozen pannels will be attached to the southern portion of the roof.

During the planning stages, Bishop Edward Weisenburger said efforts were made to embrace Pope Francis’ encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si. In the encyclical, the holy father encourages people to “to embrace renewable sources of energy where possible.”

Catholic Charities Executive Director Michelle Martin said they began exploring options to decrease energy bills while also minimizing the environmental impact of the new facility.

“The large roof area pulled us to explore the option of solar which would allow us to produce non-polluting, free, renewable energy,” Martin said

The panels — 84 in all — will rotate slightly throughout the day to capture the maximum amount of Kansas sun from the north side of the new building.

Energy created from the panels will not flow directly into the Catholic Charities building. Rather, it will be captured by inverters and transferred to the electric company. Energy generated from the solar panels will be applied as a credit to the building’s electric bill.

“As we were moving into a larger facility, we started anticipating increased utility bills and began planning how this could be sustained,” Martin said. “We began looking for ways to be energy efficient.”

The building vacated on Iron street was about 8,000 square feet on all three floors. Catholic Charities offices will occupy about 8,000 square feet at the new location while the remaining 8,000 square feet will be used as a warehouse and for future expansion.

Capturing solar energy seemed like a viable option for the new building.

The energy generated versus energy used in the building is only an estimate at this point, Martin said. Conservative estimates provided by engineers indicate the panels should generate 146,000 kilowatt hours annually. When converted back to the grid, this should translate to about $12,400 annually.

“It is our hope that as people drive by our building and see the large solar collection panels on the roof, they will serve as a reminder of our efforts to put every dollar we possibly can into the care of Christ, found beautifully in the poor, and at the same time reveal our good stewardship and gratitude for God’s creation,” Bishop Weisenburger said.

Martin said the money saved on utilities will be put directly into programs offered to clients.

“To put it in perspective, with $12,400, Catholic Charities will be able to provide at least 124 additional families from our Diocese with utility assistance each year,” Martin said, adding a household is allowed up to $100 of utility assistance annually.

Catholic Charities’ efforts to be environmentally friendly go beyond the panels.

Martin said a zoned heating/air system is installed, which means only areas in use will be climate controlled.

Another effort at efficiency is investing in LED lighting in many areas of the building.

“We want to continue to find new ways to lessen our impact on the environment,” Martin said.

This will include a new recycling initiative, as well as continuing to explore new ways to reduce waste and promote clean energy initiatives.

“It just seems to be the logical next step to care for our environment,” she said.