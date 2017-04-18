The Register

 

March 24, 2017

In this issue

From ball diamond to Deacon

Fourth Sunday of Lent: Genesis renewed.

189 people in diocese to join Catholic Church at Easter Vigil.

 

Father August Moeder, a priest for 64 years, died March 28

Park — Fellow priests and parishioners gathered March 31 at Sacred Heart Church in Park to celebrate the life of Father August Moeder.  Father Moeder died March 28, 2017 in Quinter. He was 89 years old and was a priest of the Diocese of Salina for 64 years.  “Father left a vibrant legacy of ministry, and I was very touched by the quote from him in his obituary: ‘As in any vocation, the years have not always been pleasant, but the joys and the fruits of priesthood have far outweighed the trials,’ ” Bishop Edward Weisenburger said during the homily. 

The bishop reflected upon the Gospel of John, where Jesus raised his friend Lazarus from the dead. He began by explaining Lazarus’ illness.  “But Jesus doesn’t want us to focus on the illness itself,” Bishop Weisenburger said “He stresses that it’s not the illness and death that will mark the day.  What is significant is yet to come because this tragedy is meant to be an occasion of God’s glory.”  It’s easy to think of the superficial aspects of the story — that raising Lazarus was the act of kindness. 

“It wasn’t. Some years later, no doubt, Lazarus would die again,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “The great kindness of Jesus that day was done not only for Lazarus, but for Martha, Mary and his dear family, was bringing them to faith in Jesus. In Jesus, death lost its power over them. It wasn’t about death anymore.  It was now all about the promise of resurrection in Jesus.”

Father Moeder is survived by a sister, Rose Johnston.  He was born May 27, 1927, to August and Frances (Steiner) Moeder in rural Barton County. He attended Selden Public C Grade School in Leoville, Leoville High School for one year, then Conception Minor Seminary in Conception, Mo. for three years. He entered seminary at Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo. and received his bachelor’s in philosophy. He graduated from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis. He was ordained Feb. 28, 1953, by Bishop Frank Thill at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina.

His pastoral assignments were:

  • 1953, associate pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Concordia.
  • 1953,  associate pastor at St. Paul Parish in Delphos.
  • 1955,  associate pastor at St. Mary Parish in Jamestown.
  • 1957,  associate pastor at St. John the Baptist Parish in Clyde, SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Morrowville and St. Isidore Parish in Cuba.
  • 1958, administrator at St. Anthony Parish in St. Peter.
  • 1959 associate pastor, then administrator at SS. Philip and James Parish in Phillipsburg, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Norton and Chaplain Norton State Tuberculosis Sanitorium in Norton
  • 1960, administrator at St. Anthony Parish in Miltonvale and St. Peter Parish in Meredith.
  • 1963, pastor at St. Edward Parish in Belleville and administrator of St. George Parish in Munden. In 1965-66, he built the CCD center in Belleville.
  • 1970, pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Park. In 1972, he oversaw the renovation of Sacred Heart Church
  • 1974, associate pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
  • 1976, administrator at Phillipsburg.
  • 1978, pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Esbon and St. Francis Parish in Claudell.
  • 1980, pastor at Holy Ghost Parish in Sharon Springs and St. Peter Parish in Wallace.
  • 1990, pastor at St. Michael Parish in Collyer and St. Anthony Parish in St. Peter.

 