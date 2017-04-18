In this issue

Father August Moeder, a priest for 64 years, died March 28

Details Created on Tuesday, 18 April 2017 09:45 Written by The Register

Park — Fellow priests and parishioners gathered March 31 at Sacred Heart Church in Park to celebrate the life of Father August Moeder. Father Moeder died March 28, 2017 in Quinter. He was 89 years old and was a priest of the Diocese of Salina for 64 years. “Father left a vibrant legacy of ministry, and I was very touched by the quote from him in his obituary: ‘As in any vocation, the years have not always been pleasant, but the joys and the fruits of priesthood have far outweighed the trials,’ ” Bishop Edward Weisenburger said during the homily.

The bishop reflected upon the Gospel of John, where Jesus raised his friend Lazarus from the dead. He began by explaining Lazarus’ illness. “But Jesus doesn’t want us to focus on the illness itself,” Bishop Weisenburger said “He stresses that it’s not the illness and death that will mark the day. What is significant is yet to come because this tragedy is meant to be an occasion of God’s glory.” It’s easy to think of the superficial aspects of the story — that raising Lazarus was the act of kindness.

“It wasn’t. Some years later, no doubt, Lazarus would die again,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “The great kindness of Jesus that day was done not only for Lazarus, but for Martha, Mary and his dear family, was bringing them to faith in Jesus. In Jesus, death lost its power over them. It wasn’t about death anymore. It was now all about the promise of resurrection in Jesus.”

Father Moeder is survived by a sister, Rose Johnston. He was born May 27, 1927, to August and Frances (Steiner) Moeder in rural Barton County. He attended Selden Public C Grade School in Leoville, Leoville High School for one year, then Conception Minor Seminary in Conception, Mo. for three years. He entered seminary at Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo. and received his bachelor’s in philosophy. He graduated from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis. He was ordained Feb. 28, 1953, by Bishop Frank Thill at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina.

His pastoral assignments were: