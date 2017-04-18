In this issue

Charity to go: Mobile outreach helps 13 satellite communities

Details Created on Tuesday, 18 April 2017 09:18 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — On a cold Wednesday in January, Jill Smith-Barker scurries back and forth from the supply room in Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas to the organization’s white minivan, loading supplies. She adds a few more rolls of toilet paper and a half dozen more baggies containing toothpaste, soap, shampoo and deodorant. The sun is shining. An expanse of blue-gray clouds hangs low in the sky as she points the minivan, with the words “Mobile Services Outreach: Bringing necessities to those in need” on the side, north on US-81. It’s a journey she makes monthly as the outreach/disaster relief manager for Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. Every Wednesday, she travels to a different location in north-central Kansas to bring supplies to established locations for Catholic Charities. She pulls into a parking space in the 200 block of North Sheridan Street in Minneapolis and slips the van into park. She waits.

A woman bundled in a jacket and scarf greets Smith-Barker and is given a green intake form for emergency assistance. Smith-Barker gathers a bag of cleaning supplies, food, toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s and women’s razors and asks what other items she needs. “Do you need socks? Does your husband need a coat? Do you need blankets?” Smith-Barker asks. The woman, Kay, takes a coat for her husband, some blankets, the food and hygiene items. “I have major medical problems, and so does my husband,” Kay said. “Everything we have goes to medical expenses.” The outreach program from Catholic Charities helps fill in basic needs, she said. Smith-Barker visits with Kay as she helps the woman load items into her vehicle. Smith-Barker inquires about other ways that Catholic Charities can assist Kay and her husband. “This is a wonderful service,” Kay said. “I appreciate it so much.” Back in the minivan after two hours in Minneapolis, Smith-Barker returns to US-81 and continues north to Concordia. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people,” Smith-Barker said. “It’s rewarding to see people get the basic items they need.” While her Wednesdays are filled with travel, Smith-Barker works with several other programs at Catholic Charities. On Mondays, in a program called street outreach, she makes several stops around Salina, offering assistance. “In between (my scheduled stops), I drive around and if I see anyone who looks homeless or cold, I stop and offer food or clothing or whatever they need,” she said, adding that until she started the job in October, she didn’t realize how many people lack a permanent home. “They are there and have always been there, but I just didn’t notice them before.” Smith-Barker’s other tasks at Catholic Charities include handling the Kelly Mead applications to assist families who have had major, catastrophic medical issues. She also assists with REACH applications, which are for individuals with disabilities to fund special needs they cannot obtain from other sources, with children who are in police protective custody and with the emergency disaster relief program.

She pulls into a vacant parking lot at the corner of West Sixth and Rock in Concordia and parks. Smith-Barker spends her lunch hour meeting with others as part of the Concordia Roundtable. The group, which is comprised of community resource providers, includes the judicial district, Lyons Club, CASA, DVACK and area churches, to name a few. Once the meeting concludes, she heads back to the minivan. “Someone is waiting out there, I have to go,” she cuts a conversation short and heads outside. During the few hours she is in Concordia, Smith-Barker hands out food and supplies to nearly 20 people. One of those includes Janet, who is getting assistance for the first time. “Times have been really hard, especially with medical issues,” said Janet, who has a family of four. She takes food, hygiene items and some pants. “The food bank you can only use every three months,” Janet said, “and they are running low on their donations.” She’s grateful for the items Smith-Barker distributes. “It’s enough to help, but it’s not going to last very long,” Smith-Barker said of the small bags of food, which she estimates totals $25 worth of groceries. With some programs or food banks, recipients are limited to the number of times they may seek assistance. “They can come every month,” Smith-Barker said of the mobile outreach locations. And some do. An elderly woman approaches. “I probably don’t need the food,” she said. “People think ‘Someone else needs it worse than me,’ ” Smith-Barker told the senior citizen. “We have enough food for you and that person who you think needs it more.” She gives the woman a bag of food and provides information about the Kelly Mead Fund and other services Catholic Charities provides. A college student stops by. She gathers food and supplies for herself and her young daughter. “Every little bit helps,” she said.

At 2:30 p.m., Smith-Barker evaluated her supplies. “I might run out of stuff, you never know,” she said. Another young mother approaches and fills out the green intake form. “Your son is three weeks old?” Smith-Barker asks. “That’s right, you were pregnant last time. What size of diapers do you need?” She hands out diapers and wipes to the mother, along with food and other supplies. “This is the first time we knew about this,” another woman, Jenny, said between chatting with neighbors. “A lot of people lost their jobs and don’t get food stamps. “We’re all in the same situation. People have worked for a long time and lost their jobs — these little things help.” As the clock nears 4 p.m., Smith-Barker again evaluates her supply level. “I’m out of women’s deodorant,” she said. “It’s been a successful day.” Smith-Barker said being able to provide the basics to people throughout the region is rewarding. “There is such a great need in our communities and a lack of resources in the more rural areas,” she said. “It is very fulfilling for me to help people who truly need it. I love when I drive up in the van and people are there waiting for me. This is a life-line for them and they are so grateful. “I often receive hugs and in many cases, they are brought to tears when they receive a bag of food or a hygiene kit. Even the smallest gesture of kindness can make a huge impact when someone is struggling.”