In this issue

Monday, 27 March 2017

Salina — Seminarian Andy Hammeke’s spirituality was something that grew over time. During his fourth year of college, he moved into a house directly across from the Comeau Catholic Campus Center in Hays.

“I’d come home from baseball practices and see people walking into daily Mass,” Hammeke said. “I didn’t have anything better to do and (seeing students go to daily Mass) started playing on my conscience, so I started going (to daily Mass) more regularly.”

Hammeke will take another step in his vocation when he is ordained a transitional deacon April 22.

The ordination begins at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. All are invited.

Hammeke has been studying at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Saint Meinrad, Ind.

Typically, a seminarian has one year of school left after being ordained a transitional deacon before his ordination to the priesthood.

A Hays native, Hammeke began his studies in 2012 after earning a bachelor’s degree at Fort Hays State University.

Hammeke, 27, is the son of Curtis and Annette Hammeke of Hays, the grandson of Denis and Arlene Stastney of Dwight, Neb. and the late Norman and Jolene Hammeke.

He grew up in Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Hays and attended Thomas More Prep-Marian Jr.-Sr. High School. Upon graduating from TMP, Hammeke attended Fort Hays State University, playing baseball for the university.

When he began weekday Mass attendance during his fourth year of college, Hammeke said his teammates started asking questions about God and faith. He took those questions to the Wednesday night discussions with Father Fred Gatschet at the campus center.

“I learned a lot by answering the questions of my friends,” he said. “That’s what sparked my whole curiosity for the faith. I really fell in love with the truths of the faith.”

He spent two years at Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo., studying philosophy. Hammeke is finishing up his Theology III year at St. Meinrad, which has included more parish ministry work.

“It’s been good practice being in the local parishes,” he said. “It’s good preparation for diaconate ordination.”

Hammeke is a familiar face around the diocese, as a previous staff member of both Totus Tuus and Prayer and Action.

“I was able to meet youth and parents and leaders from across the diocese,” Hammeke said of the summer programs. “It was also the best opportunity to meet priests from throughout the diocese. I’ve always been proud of my hometown, but it was during those summers I fell in love with the diocese as a whole.”

The summer of 2016 was one of Spanish immersion for Hammeke at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg. During the 2015 summer, he was in Wichita at Wesley Medical Center working as a chaplain.

“(Wesley) is not a Catholic hospital, so I had to learn how to minister to all different denominations,” Hammeke said. “It was the hardest thing I’ve done thus far.”

He said he is thankful for all of the support he’s received from across the diocese during his formation.

“I’m looking forward to making promises to give myself to the diocese and serving the people,” Hammeke said.