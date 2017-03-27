In this issue

Tipton student wins poetry competition

Salina — Sarah Katsiyiannis, a senior at Tipton Catholic High School, was named champion of Kansas State Poetry Out Loud Champion for the second consecutive year.

The competition, presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Beginning with school competition, winners advance to regional finals, then to the state competition and ultimately to the National Finals in Washington, DC.

At the Kansas state finals, which was held at the Salina Community Theater on March 4, six contestants each recited three works they had selected from an anthology of more than 900 classic and contemporary poems. Katsiyiannis’ interpretation of “In School Days” by John Greenleaf Whittier, “The Nail” by C.K. Williams and “August 12 in the Nebraska Sand Hills Watching the Perseids Meteor Shower” by Twyla Hansen earned her top rankings for the second straight year.

Katsiyiannis competed at the national competition last year and is excited to return to D.C. to have another chance to compete.

“Last year’s experiences and the opportunities that blossomed from it made Sarah even more determined to reach Nationals again in 2017,” teacher and coach Cheryl Germann said. “She began vetting new poems to perform almost immediately after returning from the 2016 finals and spent countless hours practicing them; her passion for poetry is evident in both her dedication and in her performances.”

Deb Kohn, Kansas Poetry Out Loud state coordinator said, “Poetry is meant to be heard, to convey the emotion and tell the stories; it’s crucial. After participating in POL, students say they have a new appreciation for the art form and love it.”

Katsiyiannis, who already possessed a love of poetry and spoken word, adds that “participating in POL jump-started my experience with spoken word poetry. I was able to not only give voice to the poems of others, but was also given many opportunities to perform several of my own spoken word poems because of the recognition that came with my success in last year’s Poetry Out Loud competition.”

As the winner of the Poetry Out Loud Kansas finals, Sarah receives $200, and Tipton Catholic High School receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. Sarah also receives an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the National Finals in Washington, DC, on April 25–26, 2017.