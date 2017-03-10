In this issue

The Annual Appeal contributes to a lasting difference

Details Created on Friday, 10 March 2017 11:19 Written by The Register

Salina — If you could make a lasting difference in the life of one person, would you do so?

We all have an opportunity to make a difference in not just one life but many lives, young and old, by donating to the 2017 Catholic Community Annual Appeal (CCAA). This year’s CCAA,”The Lord is Good to all; He has Compassion on all He has made,” seeks to raise $1 million to help fund the day-to-day operations of our ministries throughout the Diocese of Salina. From subsidizing Catholic schools to funding youth and adult programs, the CCAA helps to educate young and old about their faith.

This year’s CCAA donors are encouraged to make one-time contributions or pledge a gift amount monthly or quarterly through the end of the year. As of Feb. 28, $573,630 has been pledged toward the 2017 goal. The 1,877 gifts received to date represent 10 percent of the households of the diocese. Four parishes already have met or exceeded their goals. But there is so much more to accomplish before the end of the year.

This weekend, March 11 and 12 there will be an in-pew solicitation for the CCAA to give to people who have not had an opportunity to make a donation to do so. Pledge cards and envelopes will be available in all parishes for those who need them.

All registered parishioners received a packet with a letter from Bishop Edward Weisenburger in February asking for their prayerful consideration and support of this important appeal. Those who did not receive a packet and would like to receive the above-mentioned packet can call the Office of Development at (785) 827-8746, or they can donate online at salinadiocese.org/development/catholic-community-annual-appeal. At the beginning of the appeal, Bishop Weisenburger shared an audio message at all Masses. The message in English and Spanish also can be found on the diocesan website.

Here are the ministries that are supported through the appeal, “The Lord is Good to all; He has Compassion on all He has made:”