In this issue

Catholic Charities, Salina, open house is March 25

Details Created on Friday, 10 March 2017 11:10 Written by The Register

Salina — The public is invited to an open house for the new headquarters for Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas: March 25 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at 1500 S. 9th St. in Salina.

The new building, which will replace the former location at 425 W. Iron Ave, will nearly triple the amount of space for the programs of CCNKS.

“This new location is being configured into a much more workable space for the services Catholic Charities provides today which have immensely changed over time,” wrote CCNKS Executive Director Michelle Martin in a newsletter to volunteers and donors. “The new offices provide greater visibility and easier access to clients.”

Services were provided for nearly 60 years from the offices at 425 W. Iron Ave. The West Iron location housed many services for CCNKS over the years. Most notably, the facility functioned as an orphanage until 1991.

Two years ago, a donor offered to assist Catholic Charities to purchase a new facility. With the commitment of this anonymous gift and the Salina Diocese 2010 Capital Campaign Yesterday, Today and Forever, the agency purchased another building and began renovations.

Throughout this process, donors and businesses have assisted with discounts, in-kind donations and financial gifts (including money raised for the Itemless-Item at the 2016 fundraiser).

The Open House will allow the public to preview the new location at 1500 S. 9th before services are relocated to the new building.