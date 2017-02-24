In this issue

50th Anniversary: Father John Wolesky ­flies through the sky, hospital

Salina — For almost half of his priesthood, Father John Wolesky has spent time as a chaplain in the hospital.

“There are always people that are in need,” he said. “It’s like the old story of there being no atheists in foxholes. When people are facing dire things, they are ready to ask for help. To me, it has ben a very good ministry.”

In the summer of 1993, Father Wolesky was hired by St. John’s Regional Health Center in Salina. He weathered the merger of St. John with the Asbury-Salina Regional Medical Center in 1995.

“I can remember some nights I’d hear the kids crying in pediatric,” he said. “Sometimes I would go and bounce a kid on my knees for a half hour or an hour and the nurses were happy for the help.”

He spent 20 years doing the “early shift” with patients before morning surgery four days a week.

“I’ve seen a lot of things never expected to see in my life — both in keeping people alive and in people dying,” he said. “I just have felt very, very privileged to be a part of people’s lives when it’s very needed.”

Originally from Minnesota, Father Wolesky was accepted into the Diocese of Salina by Bishop Frederick Freking and ordained March 12, 1967 by Bishop George Speltz, the bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud, Minn.

While his initial work with the hospital was full-time, he now spends 20 hours per week there, and the rest of the time in his parishes, Immaculate Conception in Solomon and St. Michael in Chapman.

The combination of parish and hospital work is a good fit, Father Wolesky said.

“I’ve also been glad I’ve been able to work in the parish,” he said, adding that he has been in the Solomon parish for 17 years.

Father Wolesky said he enjoys staying busy.

“I was a substitute teacher in the public high schools with my Roman collar on,” he said, adding he taught in Clyde, Clifton and Clay Center. “But times were different.”

One hobby Father Wolesky began after ordination was aviation.

Learning to fly made travels home to Minnesota to visit his family easier. As an associate at St. Francis Xavier in Junction City, he approached a parishioner about learning to fly.

“I walked up and said ‘Mr. Lutz, I’m the new assistant and I understand you’re a flight instructor.’ He was 6’2” and had a predominant nose. He looked down his nose at me and said ‘If anyone can teach you to fly I can do it,’ “ Father Wolesky said. “We had a great time.”

About a decade after his ordination, Father Wolesky said Father Al Werth invited him to join a group of priest pilots who attended the annual International Experimental Aircraft Assoc. Fly-In Convention in Oshkosh, Wisc.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to go on vacation with a group of stuffy old priests,” Father Wolesky said with a laugh. “I went once and I keep going back. It is a tremendous experience.”

Through his involvement in aviation, Father Wolesky became involved in the Civil Air Patrol.

“I was at the airport one Sunday and a bunch of old fellas were running around in uniforms,” he said. After inquiring about the group, he became involved for about 15 years, concluding in 2010.

After working together on a search and rescue mission or training, the guys would go out for a meal.

“We’d sit around and debrief. We called it the Officer’s Club,” Father Wolesky said. “I realized every one of these guys were reliving the camaraderie they had in the military and were trying to recapture it.”

Initially, he felt out of place because he didn’t have any military service.

“These guys had months of boot camp, but I soon realized I had four years of it at the seminary,” he said. “In a lot of ways, we priests have camaraderie built in for a lifetime.”

While with the CAP, Father Wolesky served for several years as the local chaplain, and for about eight years as the state chaplain.

One of Father Wolesky’s visible contributions to the diocese is St. Augustine Church in Washington. While the parish was established as a mission parish in 1946, Father Wolesky described the structure as “temporary” when he arrived.

“I got assigned to three parishes in the middle of winter in 1975,” he said. “We had a building that was slab and sides. If you open the back door, the wind would blow through the whole church.”

Father Wolesky, at the request of his parishioners, inundated the diocese with letters requesting permission to build a new church.

“Usually the mandate to build a church comes from the bishop, but it came from the people,” he said.

The new building was dedicated in 1979.

While Father Wolesky entered seminary at age 18, there were some surprises about being a priest.

“My idea in high school and college was that thought I would be living in a rectory with two or three priests, a housekeeper, three meals a day that provided and somebody to do the laundry,” he said, adding that was how the parishes he saw during seminary operated.

“I didn’t learn the mysteries of the washing machine until the last 10 years,” Father Wolesky said. “In those days we sent our laundry home by parcel post and our mother sent it back. In Kenrick Major Seminary in St. Louis, there was a laundry to do it for us.”

Another adjustment was the rural nature of some of his assignments. After spending several years at Sacred Heart Cathedral, with the fire engines screaming down Ninth Street, Father Wolesky said he was assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Cloud County in 1972.

“There were 33 people in the village and my nearest neighbor was a city block away. It was so quiet, I couldn’t go to sleep,” he said. “All of a sudden I heard a noise. I had a mental picture of someone trying to get into the house, and all it was was the ice machine turning over the ice cubes.”

Even though the last five decades have been different than he imagined on his ordination day, Father Wolesky said “I’ve been where I’m supposed to be just by listening to the authorities around me. I’ve been a lot more at peace over the years.”

A 50th Anniversary celebration is planned at 4 p.m. March 11.

“I could be retired, but I told the bishop as long as I have good health, I’d rather keep going,” Father Wolesky said.

A 50th Anniversary celebration for Father John Wolesky is planned, starting with Mass at 4 p.m. March 11. Bishop Edward Weisenburger will preside at the Mass at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Solomon. A reception will follow. All are welcome. Please RSVP to Daylene Tracy at (785) 655-2221 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .