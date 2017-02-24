In this issue

Retired St. Mary, Salina, teacher receives state award

Salina — A veteran teacher from St. Mary Grade School was given the Distinguished Teacher Award from the Kansas Association of Independent and Religious Schools Feb. 13 in Topeka.

Cindy Curran, who taught at St. Mary for nearly three decades received the award, which honors distinguished teachers serving in private or parochial schools from across Kansas.

“Cindy has been one of the most energetic, fun-loving, and creative teachers that I have ever worked with in my own career,” said Dr. Nick Compagnone, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Salina. “The impact she has had on her students, as well as her colleagues and school, makes her most deserving of this award.”

A 1985 graduate of Marymount College in Salina, she began working as a second grade teacher at St. Mary Grade School in 1987. She taught there for 27 years in a variety of classrooms.

When Dr. Compagnone suggested altering the way science was taught for fifth and sixth grade, Curran embraced the opportunity. She organized her classroom into a lab setting with the aid of grants.

In addition to experiments, Curran organized cooperative learning projects in Junk Box Wars.

“Everybody has the same supplies and they have a set number of days to complete the project,” Curran said. “They would have to build something and we would see whose project accomplishes the goal the best.”

She also worked with students on Science Olympiad Competition, Can Rolls, sending a camera in a hot air balloon and organizing the school’s science fair.

Another popular experience was to use GPS devices on field trips to a farm.

“They located their spot on the farm and they had a journal,” Curran said of the fall field trip. “In the spring, we would go back and use their device in order to go back to the very same spot and find out how it’s changed.”

One group she spearheaded was The Young Einstein Club. Students in fifth and sixth grades would study and research certain topics in science such as plants, magnetism, solar system and ecosystems. After her students were proficient, the younger grade students in Kindergarten to fourth would could to the science lab and buddy up with the fifth and sixth graders. Those upper grade students engaged the Young Einsteins in experiments and activities that left everyone motivated to learn more.

“I don’t think my kids realized they were learning their own science so much more during the time they were teaching the younger students,” Curran said. “It was kind of like tricking them into learning.”

In addition to classroom duties, Curran was the Professional Development Chair at St. Mary for many years. She also served as committee chair for the school’s improvement plans.

Curran was also involved in liturgy. She accompanied on the piano during student liturgies, as well as weekend Masses. She also helped organize the children’s choir for Christmas Eve Mass.

“Most of all, I think what makes Cindy so special is that she is just so much fun to be around,” Dr. Compagnone said. “Her students knew that, as well as her peers. As the faculty struggled with ideas on how we could entertain the students during our annual Catholic Schools Week, before you knew it, she had a hilarious script written for all of us to participate with. Through the years, this included a school of the 50s where we were all nuns in habits, cone head visitors to our school from another planet and the all- time favorite comedy act with Burt and Bertha would appear to kids’ and adults’ delight — Bertha in her gaudy pink dress and flowery hat, as her screeching voice filled the entire school, followed by laughter from everyone.”

While she formally retired in 2014, Curran remains in close contact with St. Mary. She often volunteers at the school and also works as a substitute teacher.

“Because of her lively spirit, strong faith, dedication to education, and positive attitude towards challenges that life has handed her, those of us who know her and have worked with her, realize she is a one-in-a-kind person and as well as teacher,” Dr. Compagnone said.