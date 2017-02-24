In this issue

Brief Stories

Details Created on Friday, 24 February 2017 10:02

Women’s retreat is April 1 in Concordia

Concordia — In the “You’re Worth It! Day Retreat for Women,” award-winning author Danielle Bean invites women to find out their worth by seeking a deeper relationship with Jesus.

The retreat is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Concordia.

Using themes from her book, You’re Worth It!, Bean introduces women to the life-changing idea that they were made for an intimate relationship with a God who knows them and loves them inside and out.

Inside of this day retreat, women walk alongside the women of the Gospels and explore what it means to be fully loved by Jesus who longs to bless them, heal them, help them, fulfill them and give them a voice. The day includes Gospel readings, reflections written and led by Bean, inspirational music, personal prayer, group prayer, take-home journal, discussion questions, multi-media presentations, group dynamics, Mass, Rosary, Adoration, and Confession.

The $35 admission includes retreat, continental breakfast and lunch. Childcare available for a $15/family donation to the parish youth group.

To register, visit http://olphconcordia.org/parish-life/family-life or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sacred Heart school dinner, auction is April 16 in Salina

Salina — The 34th Annual Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School dinner and auction will feature the theme, “Madagascar, a Knight on the Island,” on April 22 at the school.

Roger and Katrina Kaiser are this year’s chairpersons.

Donations from more than 450 local and area businesses and individuals make the event possible. Proceeds support the general operating fund.

Tickets are on sale at the school’s business office at 234 E. Cloud for $50 per person or $500 for a table of 10. Company sponsorship for a table of 10 is $600 and includes advertising at the table. The ticket includes a catered gourmet buffet meal, open beverage counter, reserved seat and bid ticket.

There will be cash drawings, a live auction featuring more than 60 items and more than 500 silent auction items, including gift baskets, fine art, quilts and homemade crafts.

Annual Spaghetti Dinner is March 12 in Concordia

Concordia — Tickets are now available for the 2017 Sisters of St. Joseph Spaghetti Dinner, the biggest event of the year at the Nazareth Motherhouse.

The dinner is set for Sun., March 12, with serving from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dinner tickets in advance are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12, and are available at the Motherhouse, at Manna House of Prayer and at Neighbor to Neighbor. They are also available by calling the Sisters of St. Joseph Development Office, (785) 243-2113, ext. 1221, or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dinner tickets at the door will be $10 for adults and $6 for children. (Children 4 and younger eat free.)

The theme of this year’s spring fundraiser is “A Tour of Italy,” and it features activities for the whole family and performances by local musicians. There will be drawings for prizes of up to $500 cash, a silent auction and the popular “grab bag,” with gifts for $1, $2 and $3. Homemade baked goods and Easter baskets will also be available for sale.

Throughout the event, the Nazareth Gift Shop will be open.

Ticket holders in the drawing decide which prize to try for. This year there are cash prizes of $500, $350 and $250, plus a five-burner CharBroil gas grill, a Keurig coffee maker, a $100 American Express gift card and a quilt handmade by Sister Betty Suther.

Winners will be drawn about 1:30 p.m., but you need not be present to win. Bidding in the silent auction will close at the same time.