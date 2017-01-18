In this issue

College students attend Catholic conference in Texas

Details Created on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 11:26 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register­­

San Antonio — In a darkened conference room, nearly 13,000 Catholic college students focused on the illuminated monstrance. Thousands of students waited in line for the sacrament of Reconciliation, which was administered by hundreds of priests.

Among those gathered in silence at the SEEK 2017 conference were more than 200 college students from the Diocese of Salina.

This the night of Jan. 5 in the darkened center is what the students say they will remember the most.

“I think the moment I knew it was worth all the planning and fundraising was seeing more than 12,000 people on their knees at adoration,” said Tracie Thibault, a junior from Kansas State University who helped coordinate the school’s three charter busses. “Sitting in the back watching student after student go to confession — seeing 200 plus priests and knowing God’s mercy was present — that’s when I knew it was all worth it.”

“What Moves You” was the theme of the biennial event, which is hosted by Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). The event was held Jan. 3 to 7 in San Antonio.

Among the K-State group was Kylee Mernagh, a freshman from Wichita.

“My favorite part of the conference was the line at Reconciliation,” she said. “We were in a massive conference room and the line for Reconciliation wound all the way around the conference room and doubled back over itself. Then it went into a different room and continued to do that. Seeing all of those souls in line for Confession was amazing to see.”

Adam Urban, a senior at Fort Hays State University, coordinated a bus from the Comeau Catholic Campus Center.

“(Adoration and Reconciliation) were very well done,” he said. “They have great music to draw you into prayer and incense — they engage all of the senses. For our group and myself, the adoration experience is really powerful.”

Both universities took students to the conference via charter busses. The trip allowed the opportunity to develop deeper friendships.

“On the way down there, we know each other, so you see and talk to each other, but on the way back the bus is louder and more interactive,” said Hannah Heinz, a sophomore at FHSU who grew up in Fowler, in the Dodge City Diocese. “It’s beautiful how much a week spent together can transform a group.”

Dynamic speakers

Urban said the speaker lineup was impressive.

“We had people like Dr. Scott Hahn, Father Mike Schmitz, (Jason and Crystalina) Everet,” he said. “(The speakers are) really heavy hitters within the church.”

He added several archbishops presided at daily Mass.

“There was no shortage of wisdom,” Urban said.

Austin Palen, who grew up in Salina, is currently a junior at K-State. He said Father Schmitz spoke about the difficulty of maintaining religious beliefs in the current culture.

“I have pages and pages of notes,” he said.

Kylee Mernagh a K-State freshman from Wichita, also appreciated Father Schmitz’s talks.

“In his keynote, Father Schmitz said we need to strap our boots on,” Mernagh said. “That was what I came out with from the conference.”

Josh Bergkamp, who grew up in Salina and is now a freshman at K-State, said he enjoyed Dr. Scott Hahn.

“He talked about the relationship between the book of Revelation and how it mirrors the Mass. It blew my mind,” he said.

Second time around

Urban attended SEEK2015 when it was in Nashville.

“For the students we took two years ago, it had profound impact on many of them,” he said. “Several have gone on to be FOCUS missionaries or entered religious orders or entered the seminary.

“For me personally, I think it deepened my passion for exploring the Catholic faith and wanting to be a leader.”

Before attending his first SEEK, Urban said he intended to attend medical school.

“Since then I’ve change the whole route of my life,” he said. “When I graduate I’ll become the Director of Youth Ministry and Director of Religious Eduction for Diocese of Dodge City. SEEK strengthened the foundation for me.”

Aaron Gleason is a junior at K-State. He grew up in the Dodge City Diocese, in Meade. He and his sister decided to attend SEEK in 2015 because his older brother attended Oklahoma State, a new FOCUS campus at the time.

In Nashville, Gleason said the entire conference was contained within one center. In San Antonio, conference attendees were spread across several hotels downtown. When it was time for dinner, he said the attendees went to the Riverwalk.

“When 13,000 college students get released to go eat,” Gleason said people wondered where they came from and what they were doing. “It was neat to evangelize, even in a small way. You explain you’re all college students and Catholic and aspiring to reach more lives.”

Priests offer guidance, friendship

Several priests traveled with the groups. Father Jarett Konrade rode on the bus to the conference with the group from FHSU. Father Andrew ­Rockers traveled on the buses with the K-State group, as did Father Scott Wallisch, vocations director for the Archdiocese of Kansas City. Additionally, Father Gale Hammerschmidt, co-vocation director for the Diocese of Salina, and Father Kyle Berens met the K-State group in Texas.

“It’s so important for young people to see priests and religious that are real people,” Gleason said. “We can think they’re different, but seeing they are real, but so in love with Jesus and to be present with us and pray with us is really powerful.

“Sometimes you can feel insignificant, but when so many priests and religious are there, and you can see the love they have for everyone — especially college students — it reaffirms our value.

“It helps with vocations, too. As more people see that they are just normal guys who have a love for Christ, but that’s their calling.”

Sorority sisters/Fraternity brothers attend together

Bergkamp is a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at K-State.

“At the freshman retreat, I found out ­a few brothers were there,” he said. “We talked about faith and usually go to Mass together every Sunday. A few of us go to daily Mass.”

The trip was the first time he and his brothers had an out-of-town social event.

“I hung out with them a lot,” Bergkamp said. “It was great to be together in a Catholic setting.”

Mernagh, a freshman, is member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Several of her sorority sisters also attended the conference.

“It was helpful knowing we’d see these people at everyday events,” she said. “Knowing when it seems that everyone is thinking differently, you’re not the only person with morality. You know others have similar values.”

Mernagh said they did some brainstorming about encouraging Catholic members from the greek system.

“If each house took one hour of adoration, how cool would it be,” she said.

Many students sponsored

Thibault said one of her goals for the trip was to make it possible for anyone to go — regardless of financial ability.

“About half of those who are going we were able to fundraise for or give them the tools to fundraise for themselves,” she said.

Thibault said the trip cost about $600 per student.

“Students have come and said they want to go but can’t afford it,” she said. “I’ll call a donor and tell them a student’s story, and they don’t hesitate to send a check. (People’s generosity) has sent me to tears several times.”

Thibault heavily credits the donors — from across each diocese in Kansas — who made the trip more possible for many students.

“One of the donors I called was a young couple who just got married,” she said. “Instead of going on a honeymoon, they decided to donate their extra cash so students could go to SEEK.”

Non-Catholic attendee

Not everyo­ne who traveled with the K-State group was Catholic.

Claire Williams, a junior at K-state, grew up in Topeka. While not a Catholic herself, there are several in her life, including her freshman roommate, sorority sisters and boyfriend.

“I grew up hearing different things about the Catholic church,” she said, adding she has an open dialogue with friends about church. “We have experienced each other’s churches. My curiosity level was high and I wanted to know more.”

While SEEK is a Catholic conference, Williams said many of the talks were insightful.

“There were certain talks that I was able to get just as much out of from scripture and why Jesus died on the cross, regardless of what denomination I was,” she said. “The talks were great, the speakers were wise. Whether it was a nun or priest or someone else … even though I wasn’t Catholic, I was able to get a lot out of it.”

Being on the trip with friends allowed her to ask questions throughout the conference.

“Having them sit down after talks or Mass and ask questions was helpful,” she said. “Everybody who I asked was excited I came and also were there to answer my questions. I never felt like they were being judgmental.”

Williams was one of the attendees who benefited from the fundraising by Thibault and other coordinators.

When she learned her trip would be partially covered by donations, “I thought it was something I needed to do,” Williams said. “It was a hefty price, and it was taken care of by people who didn’t even know me. That was a blessing.”

Multiple campuses attend together

The K-State group included students from other schools as well.

“A lot of kids from around the diocese heard about it and wanted to come along,” Thibault said. “It’s neat to see the small colleges come along with us.”

Journey Lee is a freshman at Bethany College in Lindsborg. After befriending Thibault during Prayer and Action this summer, Lee said she was excited to join the group.

Thibault said other colleges who attended with the group include: Wartburg College in Iowa, Kansas State Polytechnic, University of Missouri - Kansas City and Dodge City Community College.

Changes moving forward

After the week-long conference, students are ready to make some changes.

Mason Scheetz, a sophomore at K-State who grew up in Oakley, described the week as “incredible” and said he is looking forward to returning to campus.

“You leave having a love of Christ, and taking these things you’ve learned and want to take them home and put into practice once you get back on campus,” he said. “A few of us guys at the end of the week (were talking and) thought we need to get going — let’s put it into practice and be accountable. We want to keep growing our faith.”

Heinz said she wants to be more diligent about reaching out to others at Fort Hays, and also considering the small daily actions whether those actions help or hinder her growth in holiness.

“We talked about being more present in conversations with people, being more available to people — whether that’s reducing time on your cell pone or being attentive to what others are saying,” she said. “You should really take in what others are saying and trying to engage in true conversation and friendship with other people.”

Gleason said he intends to focus on his prayer life.

“Every speaker — no matter what they were talking about — talked about the importance of praying,” he said. “Just sitting in the silence for five or 10 minutes, how much it can change our outlook.”

Also important is deepening friendships.

“Getting a group of guys together and having a few guys who we meet and talk about life and try to be good men together,” Gleason said. “Having that group of guys to fall back on in good times and back, finding that core group of friends is important.”

Lee said she wants to reach out to the few Catholics she knows on campus at Bethany College.

“I don’t come from a college with a very big Catholic community at all,” she said. “I learned a lot of ways I can start something where I am or help to bring God to others. I think it was very helpful because my campus is lacking that.”

During the bus ride back, Thibault said she was inspired by the changes students want to make in their lives.

“Already, the fruits of SEEK are starting,” she said.

Students are talking about forming Bible studies and setting a weekday date for daily Mass, among other ideas.

“It’s cool to hear how each student is going to make a commitment moving forward, not make it a memory,” Thibault said.