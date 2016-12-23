In this issue

New Rural Life officers elected

Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.

New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.

Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.

“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”

Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.