In this issue

Details Created on Monday, 28 November 2016 10:57 Written by Bishop Edward Weisenburger

I had the recent blessing of being invited to a symposium at Notre Dame University. The topic was recapturing the Catholic imagination. In short, in a previous era Catholics were formed in a Catholic culture: committed Catholic parents, strong parish life, Catholic schools, Catholic hospitals, extended Catholic family, Catholic friendships, Catholic sporting and other pleasure activities; all of these helped to embed the Catholic faith in our young people. Today we live in a highly secularized environment where the Catholic faith is perceived as one very small piece of the pie. The result is that we see many young adults wandering from the church. One of the best lectures of the symposium was by Dr. Chris Smith, a sociologist at Notre Dame, who has done a multi-generational study with thousands of Catholics. I do not pretend to list his work in great detail but I hope to share with you some of the information that I found intriguing, challenging, and at times quite hopeful.

I would recall that the Catechism of the Catholic Church stresses that parents are “the first teachers of their children in the ways of faith.” Dr. Smith’s research seems to confirm this in a unique way. He noted that there was a previous time when parents could sort of “plug our children in” to the Catholic culture and support them somewhat passively in the background. By plugging them in to Catholic schools, Sunday Mass, Catholic sporting events, Catholic extended family, Catholic neighborhoods, and all the rest … the faith was woven into the fabric of their lives. Today, with that Catholic subculture mostly gone, extensive research reveals that the likelihood of teenagers and young adults embracing the Catholic faith is heavily dependent now upon the witness of their parents. Indeed, in Dr. Smith’s research, parental commitment emerges as the number one determining factor on whether or not children embrace the faith.

I must note that there are wonderful and noble examples of excellent Catholic parents who have experienced the pain of seeing an adult child wander from the church. Likewise, there have been young adults — especially in college environments — who overcame very challenging, if not negative parental example to embrace the faith with great passion. In short, there are no guarantees, perfect predictions, or impossibilities. But Notre Dame’s ongoing research does confirm powerful trends about young people remaining or leaving the Church, and the primary influence is indeed parents.

There are three important conclusions revealed by this research. The first is that commitment to regular Sunday Mass attendance by parents might be the singular most important witness factor. It is the single element which correlates highest to ongoing religious practice on the part of young adults. This first factor is followed by a second recurring element found in those who continued in the faith: a positive, or at least balanced view of the church, on the part of parents who have an occasional conversation in the home about a religious issue. This does not mean a long or even regular discussion on religious topics; even an occasional religious discussion seems to make a huge difference as religion is not entirely relegated to one hour on Sunday. A final conclusion the research points to is that same-religion parents (i.e., both Catholic) is helpful but not especially critical — good news for many households where only one parent is Catholic.

Dr. Smith then summarized that two paradigms of religious parenting emerge before us. One method, borrowing from the water park analogy, has been referred to as the “lazy river” approach: the child is set in a heavily Catholic culture, the parents step back, and the child slowly but surely arrives at Catholic commitment. With the secular shift in our culture, however, the success of this paradigm today is over. Outsourcing the faith exclusively to the professionals (Catholic schools, priests, youth ministers, parish religion teachers, etc.) without parental witness will not, in the majority of instances, succeed.

The new paradigm outlined by Dr. Smith and others uses the analogy of “islands.” The family is the main island — the most critical place that the faith will be caught and kept. Catholic school, vibrant parish life, parish religious education programs, religious grandparents, Catholic media (radio and television) — these are all the “smaller islands” that support the main island. While potentially more critical than ever before, these satellite islands nevertheless cannot do it by themselves. Embracing the Catholic faith is still primarily dependent on parental witness. In essence we’ve made a shift from the mid-20th century model where children passively picked up the faith from a very Catholic environment to a worldview where parents must recreate something of that Catholic culture that has disappeared. In this respect our children actually do not need “teachers” as much as they need sincere “witnesses,” men and women whose lives and choices are clearly formed and guided by our Catholic faith.

Some, especially parents, who have read this far may begin to feel a sense of defeatism. We might find ourselves asking “How can I overcome a power like the secular culture in which we live, supported by television, movies, internet, etc.?” But such defeatism is not warranted. Actually, the Notre Dame research reveals that we have cause for considerable hope. If concerned parents take a good look at how they’re currently living their faith and conclude that there is room for improvement, then a few simple changes can lead to immensely better chances that their children will embrace the faith. Moreover, they also note that parental influence does not require a strong theological training. Apologetics (clear explanation of the church’s teachings) has a role in our faith development, but it is not nearly as critical as the simple but authentic witness of a parent who loves the church and whose life is impacted by its teachings.

As I noted above, even the best parental witness cannot guarantee adult children will embrace our faith. Indeed, I have known wonderful Catholic parents whose children wandered from the faith, and I have experienced the opposite as well: parents who are fairly disconnected from the faith end up having children of strong commitment. There are no guarantees. Nevertheless, finding ways to support parents in their witness to the faith is a topic that should concern all of us. The stakes are simply too high.

Maybe the key ingredient to our evangelization in the end, whether we’re parents, priests, Catholic school teachers, grandparents, religious educators, youth ministers, or simply members of a parish — is that it is precisely our witness to the faith that will make all the difference in the lives of the next generation. May we be the best of teachers, but even more importantly, may we be the most loving of witnesses.