In this issue

Russell CYO aids foster care children

Details Created on Monday, 28 November 2016 10:45 Written by Gabriella Doebele

For The Register

Russell — End of the year festivities and celebrations are starting to head into full gear, but not everyone is able to celebrate the holidays as much as they would like.

The Catholic Youth Organization of St. Mary Queen of Angels in Russell decided to help foster kids who visit the KVC Wheatland Hospital in Hays this holiday season. The CYO bought duffle bags and filled them with teddy bears, blankets, toothbrush kits, coloring books and crayons.

Michelle Farmer, sponsor for CYO, explained she was on Facebook one day and came across Together We Rise, an organization that helps foster care children, and saw that they have a “sweet case” project. The project was created to give the children duffle bags rather than only two trash bags to carry their personal items in. She had heard about the project before seeing it on social media from Stephanie Cross, who is the Milieu Manager at the KVC Wheatland Hospital.

“Everything they say on that website is exactly what Stephanie said to me,” Farmer said. “These kids have nothing.”

Cross said that the hospital receives many foster care children on a daily basis and most come in with little to no belongings.

“Most of the kids show up at our facility with merely the clothes on their back and a trash bag full of all of their belongings,” she said. “Many have been to so many different placements that they cannot keep track. We get children with significant trauma who are no longer able to be in the community for the time being. Many do not have any biological family involved in their lives anymore. Any and all acts of kindness to these children helps to provide hope in their lives.”

Farmer, Cross and members of the CYO in Russell expressed how important it was for the children to receive these bags.

“They don’t have anything that is new and nice of their own,” Farmer said. “It is personalized just for them.”

Caden Pfeifer, a sophomore at Russell High School, participated in the project.

“I believe everything they received in their bags is something that they’ll cherish for a while,” he said. “This gives children hope that there is good people in this world willing to take the initiative to ensure that they don’t have to live thinking the world is bitter, when it really isn’t. These are all important things in setting these kids into the right direction in continuing their lives.”

Cross said she is grateful an area organization is getting involved.

“Programs like this are a huge part of making the kids at our facility feel safe and secure and that people do care about them,” she said. “All of us at KVC are so very grateful to have programs like this with caring people supporting them. We can never thank them enough.”

Farmer mentioned that they wish for others inside and outside their community to read about what they have done and start helping out themselves.

“I want to promote other people doing this. I hope other groups will want to sponsor this program,” Farmer said.