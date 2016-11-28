In this issue

Corey Lyon named Family Life Director

Details Created on Monday, 28 November 2016 10:39 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — The new face of the Office of Family Life won’t be a new one for the Diocese of Salina.

Starting Jan. 1, Corey Lyon will assume the duties of the office vacated by Reg and Jan Konrade’s retirement.

“The domestic church, the family, is the foundation of the Catholic world,” Lyon said. “It’s an area where people are struggling at the moment. If you don’t have strong families, you don’t have a strong church.”

He is currently the Vice Chancellor, Director of the Office of Safety and Security and is a canon lawyer in the Marriage Tribunal.

While his multiple positions might seem disparate, Lyon said there is unifying element of each.

“They’re all intimately related to family,” he said. “It gives a full spectrum of life from birth to death. This ranges from someone’s birth, to their marriage to when they have a family — their children and the education of the children and their family.”

Lyon began working in the Chancery in July 2015 in the Marriage Tribunal as a canon lawyer.

The Office of Family Life coordinates marriage preparation, Natural Family Planning and marriage enrichment.

“Hopefully you don’t have as many cases in the marriage tribunal if you have a strong Office of Family Life,” he added.

A goal Lyon has is to collaborate with offices in the diocese.

“If you have strong family life, the education office can better engage with families,” he said. “It helps people understand the importance of Catholic education in children and adults.”

One area Lyon said he would like to expand is bereavement groups, divorce support groups and young adult or young family ministry.

Other tasks of the office will not be new to him.

He assisted with the annual Men’s Conference in August, and said planning has begun for the 2017 conference. Speakers include Dr. Ray Guarendi, whose program “Living Right With Dr. Ray” is on EWTN, and Capuchin Father John Lager, the national chaplain for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).

In the office, Lyon is assisted by executive secretary Claudia Quezada-Commerford.

Recently, Lyon returned from the New Diocesan Directors of Marriage and Family Life Orientation at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“The biggest focus was to be sure the office is working collaboratively with all of the offices in the chancery,” he said.

Lyon looks forward to helping families

“I think any way we can promote family spirituality and help with the Catholic identities of families in our diocese, even in small ways, it is a start toward nurturing that into the future,” Lyon said.