In this issue

Year of Mercy concludes

Details Created on Monday, 28 November 2016 10:36 Written by Karen Bonar

Salina — With a simple prayer, Bishop Edward Weisenburger concluded the Year of Mercy celebration in Salina Nov. 12 during Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“The holy doors are closed, but the closing does not mean that we quietly put the business of mercy behind us and move into the future unchanged,” Bishop Weisenburger said during the homily. “Love is the essence of our God. The number one attribute of love is mercy.”

The Year of Mercy, which is an Extraordinary Jubilee, was from Dec. 8, 2015 to Nov. 20, 2016. In each diocese throughout the world, specific Jubilee Doors were designated. The doors at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina and the Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria were designated Holy Doors in the Diocese of Salina. The doors in Victoria were closed Nov. 13 by Capuchin Father John Schmeidler at the 10 a.m. Mass.

“Our Holy F­ather had what I think is a vision of the saints,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “I think he looked out as soon as he became pope and he saw so much suffering in the world. The greatest gift working through him could be for us to each recognize that we have a God who is merciful.”

Pauline and Abe Holzmeister are parishioners at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina and attended the closing Mass.

Pauline Holzmeister said she appreciates the pope’s focus on mercy.

“When life gets tough and things hare hard, we can forget God, but he doesn’t forget us,” she said. “We don’t have to be holy to be loved by God.”

Bishop Weisenburger said when Pope Francis announced the Year of Mercy, it was within the context of a homily Luke 7, when Jesus extended mercy to the sinful woman and she washed his feet, drying them with her hair.

“He’s all about merciful love and he doesn’t wait for that woman to repent first before he loves her any more than with the parable of the prodigal son. He doesn’t wait for the son to repent before the father loves him,” the bishop said. “(God is) always loving us and giving us mercy first.”