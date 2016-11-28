In this issue

Reg and Jan Konrade retire from diocese

Salina — After eight years of focusing on promoting and fostering family life for the Diocese of Salina, Reg and Jan Konrade will retire from being coordinators of the Office of Family Life.

While the Konrades have enjoyed their years with the diocese, they said they are looking forward to pursuing other interests, especially spending more time with their 21 grandchildren.

“We haven’t always had enough time to spend with them or take advantage of going to their different activities,” Jan said. “We hope to do more of that.”

Their last day in the office is Dec. 15.

Bishop Edward Weisenburger said he appreciates the leadership the couple brought to the office.

“The Konrades have made a profound and lasting commitment to the quality of family life in our diocese,” he said. “I am grateful for their dedication and service.”

The Konrades began working for the Diocese of Salina in 2006, when they were in charge of the Respect Life Office. In 2009, the couple took over responsibility for the Office of Family Life.

Archbishop Paul Coakley, who was Bishop of the Salina Diocese at the time, tasked the Konrades with focusing on marriage preparation, marriage enrichment and natural family planning.

Jan said family life is a foundation of the work that happens within the diocese.

“Unless you have strong families, I don’t think you’re going to have a strong church or a lot of vocations,” she said. “You need strong family life to promote those things. Parents need to teach children about their faith in order to carry it on.”

Engagement Prepar­ation

The Konrades oversee several areas of marriage prep: Engaged Encounter, God’s Plan for a Joy Filled Marriage and CatholicMarriagePrep.com.

Engaged Encounter is a weekend where couples take a break from daily life and attend a retreat guided by two married couples and a priest.

Another option is for an engaged couple is to attend a “God’s Plan for a Joy Filled Marriage” seminar.

“It was a new approach to marriage preparation,” Jan said of the program that began in the diocese in 2010. “It emphasized Theology of the Body it prepared couples about the sacramentality of marriage and the sexuality of marriage as a sacrament.”

Reg said some parishes break the information out over several weeks or months, and other parishes hold a day-long seminar to cover the information.

Jan said Christopher West, the author of the book “Theology of the Body for Beginners,” developed the marriage preparation during his time working for a marriage tribunal.

“There were couples who did not understand what they said ‘I do’ to,” she said. “They didn’t understand the promises and commitments they were making in the sacrament of marriage.

“I think the sense is that a couple falls in love and comes together because they make each other happy. They don’t have a vision that they are coming together as a couple to get each other to heaven.”

God’s Plan for a Joy Filled Marriage does just that.

Another option the Konrades helped to introduce in the diocese is CatholicMarriagePrep.com, which is an online option.

“Bishop Coakley thought we needed (an online option for marriage preparation) because of our rural situation,” Reg said. “(If a couple) couldn’t get together for marriage preparation, the online method is used.”

Jan said the online option includes a mentor couple.

“It’s an excellent program,” she said. “It teaches Theology of the Body and offers the opportunity for couples to receive marriage preparation, even if they can’t be together at the same time.”

Reg said some of the skills discussed are similar to those taught at Engaged Encounter.

Because marriages are the foundation of family life, the Konrades said it’s vital to encourage healthy habits while a couple is engaged.

“Unless a couple has a vision of what their marriage is, it’s going to be difficult to stay married,” Jan said. “You get married because you love each other. Then the longer you’re married, it can grow faint or you learn each other’s shortcomings and then it may be difficult to stay together.

“When you have the vision that God is the author of marriage and he wants the couples to get each other to heaven, that’s our purpose, that’s our goal.”

Natural Family Planning

The Diocese of Salina has seven NFP instructors, all under the Office of Family Life.

“I don’t think there are a lot of people that understand you’re studying your body,” Reg said. “There’s a lot of medical reasons to be involved in Natural Family Planning.”

Jan said NFP can assist couples who struggle with infertility.

“In Vitro Fertilization is not allowed by our church,” she said. “There are different methods where doctors can help couples that are wishing to have a child and can be learn what their particular health problems are and get help from NAPRO doctors.”

There are three doctors trained to utilize NFP in addition to the instructors.

Their office not only supports current instructors, but works with those interested in learning to teach NFP to others.

Marriage Enrichment

In addition to helping engaged couples prepare for a strong marriage, the office offers programs to assist couples who are already married.

While the diocese does not at this time have a formal Marriage Encounter retreat program, the Konrades said it’s one they suggest to many married couples.

“Marriage Encounter made a difference in our life,” Jan said.

They were married about five years when they attended their first weekend.

“We learned if you’re at odds in your relationship with each other, you need to look at what is your relationship with God. Chances are whenever you’re having difficulty with each other, you’re also having distance in your relationship with God,” Jan said. “I remember some of those really made a difference in our lives at a key point in our lives.”

Additionally, the couple continues to update their office’s website, http://sali­nadiocese.org/family-life, with tools to assist families.

Another function of marriage enrichment is celebrating long-lasting marriages. In October, Bishop Weisenburger honored 110 couples at two Masses in the diocese. The Masses were to celebrate couples who reached a milestone anniversary this year.

Reg said he is grateful they were able to start an annual men’s conference, which started in 2012.

“With family life, knowing we need strong families and fathers to guide those families, we felt there was a need (for a men’s conference),” he said.

The goal is to empower and educate men to lead strong families, which will make the church stronger.

As Reg and Jan wind down their service to the diocese, they are looking forward to other opportunities to serve. They said they will spend more time working with St. Therese Radio, a Catholic radio station in Abilene.

“There’s a long way to go, but it’s such a good tool for evangelization,” Reg said. “Time and time we hear from others in other areas where it’s brought Catholics back home or converted people to Catholicism.”

Jan said Catholic radio helps to educate Catholics about their faith.

“They might turn on the radio as they’re driving someplace and hear different messages about their Catholic faith that piques their interest so they continue to listen,” she said.