Speakers discuss anniversary of ‘Humanae Vitae’

The Register

Victoria — Pope Paul VI’s encyclical Humanae Vitae has been called groundbreaking, prophetic and even controversial. Fifty years after the document’s release, many Catholics, like those gathered at the Salina Diocese’s 50th anniversary celebration of the encyclical, call it relevant.

About five dozen gathered for Prayer and Praise for Families, sponsored by the diocesan Office of Family Life. The event, which took place at the Basilica of Saint Fidelis in Victoria on Sunday, July 22, kicked off the National Natural Family Planning Awareness Week. It featured Father Jarett Konrade, pastor of St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Hays and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Munjor, who gave an overview of Humanae Vitae and its implications over the past five decades. Attendees also heard from musician and speaker Noelle Garcia, parishioner at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City, who presented her personal testimony on the power of Natural Family Planning (NFP) as well as her commentary on refuting the top arguments against NFP.

Father Konrade explained that prior to 1930, “Christian law taught the basic truth about married love; that there was an intimate bond between marriage, sex and babies … in that order.” In 1930, Fr. Konrade continued, the Anglican Church decided to allow married couples to use contraception in certain situations. Within 10 years, every other denomination except the Catholic Church followed suit. The slippery slope led to the widespread use of artificial birth control in and outside of marriage.

In the Humanae Vitae, Pope Paul VI outlined four consequences of defying natural law in favor of contraception. First, he explained that artificial birth control could pave the way for marital infidelity and a general lowering of moral standards. Next, he expressed concern that contraception would lead to a decrease in the reverence man held for each women, reducing her “…to being a mere instrument for the satisfaction of his own desires, no longer considering her as his partner whom he should surround with care and affection.” The third potential consequence was that powerful public authorities, including governments, could misuse their power and begin to impose contraceptive measures on less affluent or powerful entities. The final consequence pits natural law against scientific advancement. Pope Paul VI foresaw the natural limits of humanity’s power over their bodies and their function and warned against exceeding those limits.

Examining these prophetic elements of Humanae Vitae, Father Konrade explained society is seeing those prophecies being fulfilled through the contraceptive mentality that has taken hold in our culture. He cited the increase in divorce over the past several decades, the lowering of overall moral standards, the decrease in value and dignity of women and their fertility and the increase in countries using forced birth control as stipulations for receiving aid as just some of the modern consequences Pope Paul VI outlined. “So we have two possible conclusions,” he said. “Either the Church, because it’s guided by old men in Rome, is unwilling to get with the times and the culture got it right, or there’s something to the Church’s teaching and the culture has gone off the rails with regard to marriage, sex and family life. “As soon as you insert contraception into the intricate knot of marriage, sex and babies, it doesn’t just loosen the knot, it severs it.”

In her portion of the program, Noelle Garcia explained that NFP, its related research and discoveries are the Church’s answer to the culture’s stronghold on contraception. “We want longer and fuller lives in every area other than with regard to our fertility,” she said. “No form of medication is defended as intensely as birth control and we are harming women because we want to defend the ideology of birth control to such great lengths.”

Garcia said over the course of her career as a musician and public speaker, she has encountered numerous arguments in favor of contraception and against NFP. She refutes those arguments with a blend of common sense and the teachings of the Catholic Church. Among the many arguments she’s heard regarding artificial birth control are that some women need to use it for health reasons. She said she’s even had mothers defend their decision to put their teenage daughters on birth control to help with things like acne or irregular menstrual cycles.

In reality, “The Pill can cover up a lot of health issues,” said Garcia. “It doesn’t necessarily take care of the underlying cause of the issues. The Pill should never be the immediate go-to for a woman, because there are so many other options.” One myth Garcia is quick to debunk is that birth control only affects the woman. She argues that it has effects far beyond just controlling a woman’s fertility. “Contraception affects men too,” she said. “Contraception deprives them of the opportunity to lay down their life, to protect and defend.”

Garcia admits that NFP can be challenging. The practice flies in the face of the culture’s “get what we want, when we want it” mentality. “There’s an element of NFP that is suffering, waiting, [requiring] patience and dying to ourselves,” she said. “But as Catholics, we believe our suffering can be united to the cross and the resurrection. “The periods of abstaining are not that long, and like the resurrection, there is life at the end!” Garcia reiterated that with promoting NFP, the Church isn’t trying to control married couples, but rather free them. “The happiest, most sexually-satisfying marriages are those in which NFP is practiced.”