Salina native to be a FOCUS missionary in Alabama

The Register

Salina — When approached by friends or fellow students about becoming a missionary following her college graduation, Tracie Thibault’s answer was simple. Her plan was to continue her academic studies optometry school. “I spent all last summer studying for admissions test for optometry school and did far better than I expected,” she said. “By September, I was accepted to the school I dreamed about going to.” Her plans seemed firm, until Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) approached her about applying to become a FOCUS missionary in October. “I told them I already committed to optometry school,” said Thibault, a Salina native. “They said ‘Why don’t you come to the interview weekend? It’s a good time to discern.’ ”

As she spent time in prayer, she said she “I felt God radically calling me.” Yet, she had plans. And those plans included optometry school. They didn’t include taking two years off to serve as a missionary on a college campus. “I remember being in prayer and very clearly hearing God call me ‘You can help people to see, but first help people see me,’ ” she said.

Conflicted, and home from Kansas State University over Christmas break, she was prepared to decline the opportunity to serve as a FOCUS missionary. She asked her school in October if they would be willing to defer her seat and scholarships for two years, but heard no response. “A couple hours after I got home, I opened my email and [received an email from the college saying] ‘We would love to offer you a two year deferment, and would welcome you in two years,’ ” Thibault said. “My jaw dropped. Jesus answered my prayer. “I learned, that Jesus wants us to give him everything. He doesn’t necessarily take everything away from us. I’m really thankful that both doors are still open. I’m able to be a missionary and pursue my dream of being an optometrist.”

This summer has been spent five weeks preparing with more than 660 other FOCUS missionaries at Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Fla. Each week focused on a different aspect of formation: human formation, spirituality, intellect and apostolic formation.

As a FOCUS missionary, she and her five teammates will assist at the Catholic student center at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. They will assist students in forming a relationship with Christ. They will focus on activities, but also the personal relationship with God. “It’s not just a mentorship, it’s accompanying people in this walk of faith,” Thibault said. “I know that it’s a long-term investment. I’m giving people a great foundation as they go into their careers, to live the Catholic identity. My hope is that we will be launching the next doctors, teachers, people in public office, parish leaders, the next generation of the Church.”

She completed training June 30, and will be in the Salina Diocese, visiting family, and working on mission partner development. As a missionary, she will fundraise her salary for the year. “I’m looking for support financially, but also for prayers,” she said. “I’m hoping to meet up with people who will support me by praying for my students on a daily basis.”

Thibault said she will be available to talk with church or parish groups about faith and her journey between now and mid-August, when she will depart for Alabama. She said she experienced an “aha” moment during week three of training. “The last talk was ‘How to win souls, not arguments,’ ” Thibault said. “We learned it’s not by the mind we’ll win souls. It’s by loving them and being a window to Christ.”