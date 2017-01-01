New degree assists in determining medical ethics

For The Register

Junction City — In a world propelled by scientific and medical advancements, there is a growing need for the advocacy of ethics. Father Kyle Berens of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Junction City not only sees the important role that ethics plays in medicine, but has the desire — and now the authority — to fulfill it. He recently earned a Master’s of Science in Bioethics from the University of Mary of Bismarck, N.D. “I am most amazed how necessary this field is to the Catholic Church,” Father Berens said. “The truth doesn’t always reach everyone. But now, with more voices speaking the truth, this truth can set people free to make their own decisions.”

The biomedical ethics degree was two-fold for Father Berens. In the first year, the degree was initiated with the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC) Certification Program, where he laid the groundwork for his degree. The second year, Father Berens finished his degree online with the University of Mary. During his schooling, he studied medical laws and health policies, the principles and practices of the medical field and the rapidly-growing medical industry — all with the aim to defend human dignity throughout the healthcare fields. Classmates included doctors, lawyers and people from all walks of life.

From family planning to end of life, medical choices often become complex, especially in areas of morality. Those with bioethics degrees can help mentor those who are faced with those tough decisions. Retired Medical Moralist for the diocese and former member of the St. John’s Hospital Board, Msgr. James Hake, explained the relevance. “Many people feel they have the freedom over their own body to cut tubes or pull plugs,” Msgr. Hake said.

He explained that those in Father Berens’ position are regularly referenced for issues on abortion, tubal ligation, contraception, euthanasia and other end of life issues. Patients and doctors alike consult these priests because, as Msgr. Hake noted, practical or popular medical procedures often have moral consequences that can be forgotten or overlooked. While it can be hard to watch a loved one suffer in their last hours, Msgr. Hake illuminated the need for consultation. “We are not the lord of life or death — there is already a Lord,” he said. “Most people don’t understand the value of suffering. It’s easy to end a life, but it is not always permissible. There’s a difference between allowing someone to die naturally and causing the death medically. That is what [medical moralists] are referenced for.”

Because of the rapidly advancing medical field, the position of Medical Moralist needed an added level of authority. Father Berens was originally charged to pursue this degree within the first year of his ordination by Salina’s previous bishop, Bishop Edward Weisenburger. Bishop Weisenburger’s aim was for Father Berens to guide the hospital in Manhattan, Mercy Regional Health Center, in its transition from Regional Health to Via Christi.

With the degree, Father Berens is now on the medical board at Via Christi in Manhattan and is an advocate for bioethics, as well as an advocate for maintaining a Catholic culture within the hospital itself. However, Father Berens has three additional goals for his newly-earned education. “The first is to hold a place on the ethics board at the hospital, not just as a priest, but as someone with authority on bioethics,” he said. “The second is to be a reference within the diocese. And third, I would love to educate and speak on this subject.”

Completing this degree is something Father Berens, 32, said fulfills a previous passion of his. Before entering into the seminary, he was in the process of earning a master’s degree at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City. “I fell in love with helping people who were at their lowest spot, which motivated me to pursue medicine,” Father Berens said in regards to his studies.

But when a mentor and friend, Father Jarett Konrade, tried to persuade him to join the seminary, he was conflicted. “I was trying to justify why God needed me to be a doctor when Father Jarrett told me that I needed to be more than a doctor of the body — I needed to be a doctor of the soul,” he said.

That’s when he knew his call was to become a priest. After being ordained six years later, his journey came full circle. He was charged to obtain a new degree, and once again, be reunited with the medical field. “God’s grace is incredible,” Father Berens said. “I found that if I gave something up for God, he made good on it. I would have never been this happy as just a doctor. Now I have the best of both worlds. For anyone discerning a religious vocation, if you have any doubt in your mind about giving something up for God, don’t be afraid. He tells us repeatedly that he always comes through.”

For those with questions about medical ethics, the National Catholic Bioethics Center Hotline is (215) 877-2660.