Team from Tucson, Ariz. attends annual event in Plainville

The Register

Plainville — Amidst the sounds of playing cards hitting the table and Jenga blocks falling, dozens of high school students and adults from across the Salina Diocese joked and laughed as they shared stories of their day working in the early-summer sun and heat. These individuals were the newest group of participants in the Prayer and Action summer program, which began June 3 and runs through July 27 in Plainville and Concordia.

Promoted as “a mission experience in our own backyard,” Prayer and Action provides students the opportunity to take a week away from distractions to perform meaningful tasks for the poor, handicapped and elderly, while fostering their faith and love of Catholic values. The program, initiated by current Diocesan Vocation Co-Director Father Gale Hammerschmidt, has been a mainstay of youth and young adult experiences in the Salina Diocese for 13 years. It has proved so popular that since its inception, Prayer and Action has expanded into six other dioceses across the nation.

This year, the program is on the cusp of yet another expansion, with a group of priests and seminarians from the Diocese of Tucson, Ariz., joining the crews serving in Plainville to learn all aspects of the Prayer and Action experience. Father Jorge Farias-Saucedo, Vocations Director for the Diocese of Tucson, said Bishop Edward Weisenburger, former Bishop of the Salina Diocese, who is now the Bishop of Tucson, broached the idea of bringing Prayer and Action to Arizona in their first meeting together. “He was telling me about this program and how it helped the Salina Diocese increase vocations,” Father Farias-Saucedo said. “I was excited after I looked into the program and told him, ‘I like it and I want to implement it here.’

“Bishop Weisenburger told me that if I wanted to implement it I would need to go visit Kansas and experience it [first-hand].” With the Bishop’s encouragement, Father Farias-Saucedo invited Father Martin Moreno, Associate Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma, Ariz., and three seminarians, Abundio Colazo of St. James Parish in Coolidge, Ariz., Luis Pablo Ochoa of Sacred Heart Parish in Nogales, Ariz., and Isaac Allwin of St. Ambrose Parish in Tucson, to join him on the trip to western Kansas.

Only a couple of days into their time with the Prayer and Action team, each of the five men agreed that the experience had been a positive one and they were complimentary of the program. From an interpersonal perspective, Father Moreno said, “I like how they bring people from different communities together and on day one they are already talking and getting to know each other.” “It’s a very humbling experience,” Colazo said. “This [program] is giving the students the opportunity to do something to help their community. It’s very special and motivating.”

Allwin agreed. “The service is something that sets Prayer and Action apart from other summer camps. We’ve already helped a blind man and two widows,” he said. “That is the most important thing … instilling a sense of helping the community and your neighbor. “I’m already forming bonds with my crew,” he added. “Catholicism is strong in this area [of the country] and this [program] is definitely a model to aspire to.”

The plans for implementing Prayer and Action in the Diocese of Tucson have come together quickly. Father Farias-Saucedo explained that the program would start in July, less than three weeks after he and his team return from their two-week trip to Plainville. He is hopeful that despite the quick turnaround, they will be able to establish an atmosphere and experience like those of the program in the Salina Diocese. The team plans to use an organizational model similar to that used in Kansas with Colazo, Ochoa, and Allwin serving in key leadership roles.

“I think the presence of the priests and seminarians is important to young people,” said Ochoa. “It helps them see that we can paint, we can play and we are regular people.” Long-term, the men hope that the people of southern and western Arizona will embrace the project and that they will start to see an increase not only in youth involvement in their parishes and diocese, but an increase in vocations.

“The ideal outcomes are that we’ll figure out how Prayer and Action works within the culture of our diocese and that we’ll be able to reach out to the people — some are Catholic, some aren’t Catholic and some don’t practice their faith,” said Father Moreno. “We also hope we’ll see future vocations come out of this.” Colazo said that as seminarians, he, Allwin and Ochoa have worked with youth, “But this [Prayer and Action] is at a different level!” Allwin adds, “The youth are absolutely essential to evangelization and the future generations of the Church.”

Bishop Weisenburger knows first-hand the results Prayer and Action has had on the people of north-central and northwestern Kansas. “During my tenure as bishop of the Salina Diocese what was most significant for me, pertaining to Prayer and Action, was the lasting impact it had on the participants — the young people who offered up a part of their summer for the experience as well as the adult sponsors,” he said. “A spirituality that focuses only on prayer and liturgy but does not include some direct contact with the poor or persons in need tends to wane with time. Prayer and Action links personal prayer, Liturgy, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and other life-giving spiritual practices with an authentic encounter with the Christ found wonderfully in the poor or needy. The result is a lived Catholicism that intrigues and captivates our young Catholics, leading them more deeply into their faith home. The fact that I saw vocations being brought to life throughout the experience was no small benefit either.”

While there will be similarities between the programs in Kansas and Arizona, there are several noticeable differences that will bring their own challenges and blessings. Work hours will have to be reduced due to the extreme heat southern and western Arizona experiences in mid-July. Geographical differences between the two dioceses are also something the team is considering as it looks toward the future.

The Tucson Diocese is the fifth-largest in the continental United States, covering more than 42,700 square miles. By comparison, the Salina Diocese covers just over 26,600 square miles. Due to the logistics, the Arizona contingent will be limiting their focus to projects in Tucson and Yuma for the time being.

Cultural differences will also be taken into consideration. “I think it will take time to see how best to adapt Prayer and Action to the peoples of the Tucson Diocese,” said Bishop Weisenburger, citing the large numbers of Native American, Hispanic and Anglo residents in their territory. “While the Gospel of Jesus Christ becomes woven into different cultures in different ways, there are some essentials that transcend culture. When young people are led into a wonderful encounter with Christ in the Church’s liturgy and pieties, and that experience is linked with an authentic encounter with Christ in the poor, the faith always takes on new and deeper meaning. Indeed, the result is saints in the making!

“My hope for the young people of the Tucson Diocese is that many will come through the experience of Prayer and Action with renewed zeal and energy for living our beloved Catholic faith,” he added. Reflecting back on the program’s 13 year history, Father Hammerschmidt is pleased that it is growing to reach people throughout the country. “It makes perfect sense to have something like this in every diocese,” he said. “Local kids serving local people … ­it helps people see that Catholics are very serious about living out Jesus’s command to serve one another.”

The enthusiasm of the seven teams of high school students, young adult leaders, and adult sponsors that served in Plainville and Zurich in mid-June can be a good indication of the experience the people of Yuma and Tucson can expect when their Prayer and Action programs kick off July 8 and July 15 respectively. That enthusiasm can also serve as a reminder that evangelization transcends diocesan borders and that the Catholic Church truly is universal.