Beloit native joins chancery staff as executive asst. to bishop

The Register

Salina — Even though she’s the newest employee hired at the Salina Diocese, Katherine Greenwood will not be the newest face in the building. Greenwood was hired and began working in the Chancery May 29. On June 13, Msgr. Gerald “Jerry” Vincke was announced as the new bishop-elect of the Salina Diocese. “He asked me if it’s the blind leading the blind and I said ‘At first yes,’ ” Greenwood said. “He’s coming in fresh, too. He’s new at this, too.”

She is excited to be involved with the process of planning and preparing for the installation of a new bishop. “Now that we have a new bishop, things are moving at a more rapid pace,” Greenwood said. “It is a little intimidating.” She is currently training with Clara Stithem, who has been the executive secretary for three bishops and two diocesan administrators over 17 years.

While Greenwood is new to Sali­na, she’s not new to the diocese or administrative duties. “The specific position was similar to what I did at the college,” Greenwood said. “I thought it would be an easy transition. It used a lot of my strengths.” During her time at Benedictine College, she was an assistant to the Dean of Students.

Greenwood, a May graduate from Benedictine College in Atchison, considers Beloit her home. It was at St. John the Baptist Church where she received her sacraments during grade and high school. While she considers Beloit her hometown, her family moved often — to small towns — including Russell, Olpe, Madison, Neodesha, Eureka, Wilson and Kanopolis. As someone who has lived around the diocese and state, she participated in Prayer and Action for three years, attended Totus Tuus, and attended the annual CYO Convention several times.

Greenwood is the oldest child of James and Becky Greenwood, who will welcome their 12th child this fall. She graduated with a degree in economics from Benedictine College, with a minor in political science and theology. Some college highlights including leading Bible study for three years, taking three months to study abroad in Florence, Italy and working for a Non-Governmental Organization, the World Youth Alliance, in New York City.

The chance to take her collective experience and interests and focus them into a professional career is exciting, Greenwood said. “My faith is the center of my life, so having it be my work as well was perfect,” she said. “I’ve always had a deep affection for priests and monks, instilled through my years of Catholic schools. The opportunity to work with priests and the bishop directly was very appealing.”­