Annual SDCCW conference is Aug. 18 in Junction City

Junction City — Women from across the diocese are invited to gather, learn and pray together at the biennial Salina Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Conference Aug. 18. The theme of the conference is “Be Not Afraid” and will feature best selling author and Catholic radio host Hallie Lord. Mass begins at 8 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Junction City. Following Mass, the conference registration will begin at the Courtyard by Marriott, 310 Hammons Dr, Junction City.

The convention is held every other year, said Alice Fox. “Hallie is going to have a keynote talk in the morning and also talk in the afternoon,” Fox said. Lord is the author of “On the Other Side of Fear: How I Found Peace.” She is also the co-founder of the Edel Gathering and host of Hallie Weekly on SiriusXM’s The Catholic Channel. She lives in South Carolina with her husband, Dan, and their eight children.

In addition to lunch, the day will include a short business meeting for the SDCCW, as well as an election of officers and a silent auction. This year is also the 60th anniversary for the group, which started in 1958. “We have one charter member still living — she’s 94 years old and she’s planning to be there,” Fox said.

Registration for the conference is $25.