Finance Manager. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, Manhattan, Kansas

St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, Manhattan, Kansas, is seeking a Finance Manager.

This is a full-time position responsible for the day-to-day accounting functions of the Center and the accuracy of all financial files and records. The successful candidate will provide professional guidance in fostering the honest and prudent use of its temporal resources in carrying out St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center’s mission while maintaining absolute confidentiality. The Finance Manager is expected to exercise independent judgment and initiative in the performance of day-to-day functions and to work cooperatively with the parish pastor and staff members.

The ideal candidate will be a practicing Catholic in good standing. A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration and a minimum of three years’ experience in an office setting/accounting environment is preferred. A complete job description and application are available to view on St. Isidore’s website at www.stisidores.com.

Interested applicants are invited to submit a cover letter, resume, application and pastor’s letter of support to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to Fr. Gale Hammerschmidt, St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, 711 Denison Ave., Manhattan, Kansas 66502. Please submit by June 15, 2018.