Pope Francis Appoints New Bishop for Diocese of Salina

At noon today in Rome (5 am Central Time), Pope Francis named Monsignor Gerald Lee Vincke, Bishop Elect of the Diocese of Salina.. His current assignment with the Diocese of Lansing is Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Msgr. Vincke currently serves on the Presbyteral Council, the Priest Assignment Committee and the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Lansing.

Bishop-elect Vincke will be introduced to the Chancery staff this morning (Wednesday), and area media are invited to a 2:00 p.m. press conference in the third floor conference room of the Chancery. A video of the press conference will be available on the diocesan website as well as live streaming of the press conference.

Bishop-elect Vincke is scheduled to be ordained and installed as the 12th Bishop of Salina at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The date and time of the Ordination and Installation will be announced at a later date. Until that time, Rev. Francis E. Coady will continue to serve as Diocesan Administrator.