Students gather to relax, learn and pray at Junior CYO camp

The Register

Junction City — More than 280 youth from across the Salina Diocese gathered for a sweltering experience at Junior CYO Camp May 26-29 at Rock Springs Ranch. As the temperatures topped out at 101 on Saturday and remained in the high 90s on Sunday and Monday, sister Barbara Ellen Apaceller, the diocesan director of Youth Ministry, said this is the hottest camp in memory. “It was a very hot, hot camp,” she said. “It was a full time job just to keep them drinking water. It was not as hot as this — never before.”

The annual camp, which is held over Memorial Day Weekend, welcomes students who recently graduated sixth through eighth grades. Acting as counselors were junior and senior high school students, as well as college students. Seminarian Gavin Sedlacek attended the camp as a camper for four years before beginning a five-year stint as a counselor.

As a parishioner of Seven Dolors in Manhattan, he said he saw faith lived on Sundays, but didn’t understand how it could be incorporated to daily life. “As a kid, I really started to figure out how you could be a regular person and practice your faith,” he said. “I would see people on Sunday and think it’s their whole life. [At camp,] I learned that regular people come and you can practice faith in your everyday life.” It was that lesson that motivated him to return as a counselor — repeatedly. “I wanted to give that back to the kids,” he said. “I try to plant the seeds of the faith for them as it did for me all those years ago.”

Fourteen-year-old Mikayla Skidmore completed the eighth grade recently. “I like being around a bunch of other kids that are close to my age that share the same faith as me,” she said, and added that she returned this year after having fun last year at the camp. The camp entails many traditional activities such as canoeing, horseback riding, archery, arts and crafts and swimming. The evenings, however, focus on the underlying religious threads that tie the campers together.

Each night, Sister Barbara Ellen said counselors shared their lives and lessons with the campers. The group also celebrated Mass, the sacraments and Eucharistic Adoration. As a home-schooled student, Skidmore said there are a few students in her religion classes at St. Mary Parish in Hill City, but not an extended group. Camp provided an opportunity for fellowship, but also for education. “I liked being able to ask questions and people actually understanding them and being able to answer them,” she said. “There were a lot of questions from the boys about how you became a priest.

On the girls side, we also talked about why girls can’t become priests.” She said Father Ryan McCandless explained the trinity in a down-to-earth manner as well. Sedlacek said it’s valuable to take time and invest in the youth. “This is the only thing we have for junior high school students to have to come altogether,” he said. “They’re starting to mature and ask the tough questions and need to understand it’s OK to ask those questions. What they need is a place to get those answers. We’re trying to provide that, as well as showing them you don’t have to be a shut in hermit who prays all the time to be Catholic.”